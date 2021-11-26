 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 1855 Victoria Ln., Charleston, $134,900, Ruth Anne Dreistadt to Schyler Thompson
  • 2 parcels on 9 E. Cedar St., Ashmore, PIN 01-0-03038-000 and 01-0-03013-000, $90,000, Natalie M. Boyer and Andrea M. Brown to Elena Marina Gaskin and Garrett Livingston
  • Approximately 2 acres of vacant land, Seven Hickory Township, $25,000, James L. McNutt, Sr., Roberta L. Cunningham to Deanna L. and Bruce A. Rogers
  • 104 N. Division St., Charleston, $100,000, James M. Glass to Dylan Murphy
  • 1301 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $105,000, Nicole Heddins to Chris & Karen Knox
  • 2120 Rosewood Ct., Charleston, $185,000, Jennifer Roberts to David and Jessica Zanton
  • 501 S. Oakland Rd., Ashmore, $42,500, Delbert R. and Richard Allen McDivitt to Adam Wochner
  • 815 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, $80,000, Vaughn E. and Debbie Plunkett to Braidin David Levi Aguon
  • 331 W. Tyler Ave., Charleston, $65,000, Megan Merrill to Emily Baumann
  • 1000 Douglas St., Charleston, $1,425, Wiletta M. Jones, Trustee to City of Charleston
  • 910 West Polk Ave., Charleston, $2,543, Eric Anderson, Crest Hilltop Realty, LLC to City of Charleston
  • 2 parcels on 305 W. Main St., Oakland, PIN 03-0-03111-000 and 03-0-03101-000, $71,000, Charlene Fitzpatrick to Justin L. Smith
  • 633 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $25,500, Evan M. Walk to Robert M. Gray
  • 1802 20th St., Charleston, $88,000, Logan and Kallie Jo Pullen to Arch Regency Properties LLC
  • 3 Westwood, Mattoon, $119,000, Janet Dunivan to Holly J. Pierce
  • 3324 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $109,000, Robert E. West, Jr. and Nancy A. West to Matthew L. Shriver
  • Approximately 6.5 acres of vacant land, Charleston, $61,000, Mark P. and Julie A. Shafer  to Nicholas Lah Ucik and Ana Piccinino
  • 2330 Stoner Dr., West, Charleston, $191,000, Audrey T. Edwards to Nathaniel D. Phillips and Amanda Welch
  • 2405 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $27,500, Walter Sedore to North Creek Investments and Real Estate Holdings Inc.
  • 903 6th St., Charleston, $88,000, Michelle Roberts to Dawson Rhodes and Brittany Kelley
  • 1216 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, $89,900, Bradley N. and Linda S. Osborne to Nichole R. Bassemier to Stephen Paul Thompson, Jr. 
  • 204 N. Walnut St., Oakland, $90,000, Jared and Micayla Clapp to Lynn Arnold
  • 543 Ashby Dr., Charleston, $133,000, Robert M. and Julie L. Olson to Sean Kiger and Bailey Foster
  • 2008 20th St., Charleston, $155,000, Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC to Keagan Sims and Lauren McKone
