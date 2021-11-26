Coles County real estate transactions

- 1855 Victoria Ln., Charleston, $134,900, Ruth Anne Dreistadt to Schyler Thompson
- 2 parcels on 9 E. Cedar St., Ashmore, PIN 01-0-03038-000 and 01-0-03013-000, $90,000, Natalie M. Boyer and Andrea M. Brown to Elena Marina Gaskin and Garrett Livingston
- Approximately 2 acres of vacant land, Seven Hickory Township, $25,000, James L. McNutt, Sr., Roberta L. Cunningham to Deanna L. and Bruce A. Rogers
- 104 N. Division St., Charleston, $100,000, James M. Glass to Dylan Murphy
- 1301 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $105,000, Nicole Heddins to Chris & Karen Knox
- 2120 Rosewood Ct., Charleston, $185,000, Jennifer Roberts to David and Jessica Zanton
- 501 S. Oakland Rd., Ashmore, $42,500, Delbert R. and Richard Allen McDivitt to Adam Wochner
- 815 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, $80,000, Vaughn E. and Debbie Plunkett to Braidin David Levi Aguon
- 331 W. Tyler Ave., Charleston, $65,000, Megan Merrill to Emily Baumann
- 1000 Douglas St., Charleston, $1,425, Wiletta M. Jones, Trustee to City of Charleston
- 910 West Polk Ave., Charleston, $2,543, Eric Anderson, Crest Hilltop Realty, LLC to City of Charleston
- 2 parcels on 305 W. Main St., Oakland, PIN 03-0-03111-000 and 03-0-03101-000, $71,000, Charlene Fitzpatrick to Justin L. Smith
- 633 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $25,500, Evan M. Walk to Robert M. Gray
- 1802 20th St., Charleston, $88,000, Logan and Kallie Jo Pullen to Arch Regency Properties LLC
- 3 Westwood, Mattoon, $119,000, Janet Dunivan to Holly J. Pierce
- 3324 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $109,000, Robert E. West, Jr. and Nancy A. West to Matthew L. Shriver
- Approximately 6.5 acres of vacant land, Charleston, $61,000, Mark P. and Julie A. Shafer to Nicholas Lah Ucik and Ana Piccinino
- 2330 Stoner Dr., West, Charleston, $191,000, Audrey T. Edwards to Nathaniel D. Phillips and Amanda Welch
- 2405 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $27,500, Walter Sedore to North Creek Investments and Real Estate Holdings Inc.
- 903 6th St., Charleston, $88,000, Michelle Roberts to Dawson Rhodes and Brittany Kelley
- 1216 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, $89,900, Bradley N. and Linda S. Osborne to Nichole R. Bassemier to Stephen Paul Thompson, Jr.
- 204 N. Walnut St., Oakland, $90,000, Jared and Micayla Clapp to Lynn Arnold
- 543 Ashby Dr., Charleston, $133,000, Robert M. and Julie L. Olson to Sean Kiger and Bailey Foster
- 2008 20th St., Charleston, $155,000, Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC to Keagan Sims and Lauren McKone