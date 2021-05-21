 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Five acres of vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01749-000, $35,000, Jane L. Ealy to Michael Kauffman
  • 9310 Nees St., Ashmore, $132,000, Nicholas Robert Taylor to Jonathon D. Ashmore
  • 9 Fox Drive, Mattoon, $39,500, Harlan Heller family trust to Diana Pilson
  • 10 Fox Drive, Mattoon, $39,500, Heller & Holmes & Associates to Diana Pilson
  • 5100 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $3,500, W. Thomas Niemyer to Todd E. Clodfelder
  • 807 18th St., Charleston, $150,000, Jeffrey Browning to Range Creek Properties LLC
  • 16718 N. County Road 900E, Humboldt Township, $158,000, Elmer R. Wright to John Marcus Yoder
  • Approximately 58 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01702-000, $258,500, Terry Ray Newell to Jonathan David Thomas
  • Approximately 5 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-1702-000, $38,500, Terry Ray Newell to Jonathan David Thomas
  • Approximately 9 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, 05-0-01702-000, $38,500, Jonathan David Thomas to Dustin Thomas Campbell
  • 1022 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $35,000, Robert L. Hays to J. Scot Hays
  • 1308 Douglas St., Charleston, $67,000, Willetta M. Jones, trustee of the Willetta M. Jones revocable trust, to Craig A. Braun
  • 1108 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $21,500, Joyce A. Fryman to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings Inc.
  • 2904 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $80,000 Jose Juan Rios to Alexis Rios
  • 1116 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $35,000, First Mid Wealth Management Co., as trustee, to Jason L. Root
  • 39 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $136,000, Levi M. Collins to Dorothy E. Zimmer
  • 1811 McKinley Ave., Charleston, $129,500, Dan Fitzgerald to Sean Burnham Neal-Lunsford
  • Farm land, 26 acres, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-01053-001, $494,145, Carroll & Jacquelyn Adkins to Warren James LLC
  • 300 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $125,000, David G. McGrady, as trustee under trust agreement known as the David McGrady living trust, to Vance Oliver
  • 380 W. Lincoln St., Oakland, $154,000, David W. Volk to Patrick Sean Duffy
  • 3321 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $13,000, Scott Bridges to Donald R. McDaniel, trustee
  • Forty acres of vacant land, Paradise Township, PIN 10-0-00458-000, $250,000, Clear Water Service Corp. to James D. Wild
  • 2522 Fifth St., Charleston, $107,800, Marilyn S. Klingenberg to Lauren Mellott
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make your week easier with a simple meal prep plan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News