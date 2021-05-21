Coles County real estate transactions

- Five acres of vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01749-000, $35,000, Jane L. Ealy to Michael Kauffman
- 9310 Nees St., Ashmore, $132,000, Nicholas Robert Taylor to Jonathon D. Ashmore
- 9 Fox Drive, Mattoon, $39,500, Harlan Heller family trust to Diana Pilson
- 10 Fox Drive, Mattoon, $39,500, Heller & Holmes & Associates to Diana Pilson
- 5100 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $3,500, W. Thomas Niemyer to Todd E. Clodfelder
- 807 18th St., Charleston, $150,000, Jeffrey Browning to Range Creek Properties LLC
- 16718 N. County Road 900E, Humboldt Township, $158,000, Elmer R. Wright to John Marcus Yoder
- Approximately 58 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01702-000, $258,500, Terry Ray Newell to Jonathan David Thomas
- Approximately 5 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-1702-000, $38,500, Terry Ray Newell to Jonathan David Thomas
- Approximately 9 acres of vacant land, Hutton Township, 05-0-01702-000, $38,500, Jonathan David Thomas to Dustin Thomas Campbell
- 1022 W. Polk Ave., Charleston, $35,000, Robert L. Hays to J. Scot Hays
- 1308 Douglas St., Charleston, $67,000, Willetta M. Jones, trustee of the Willetta M. Jones revocable trust, to Craig A. Braun
- 1108 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $21,500, Joyce A. Fryman to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings Inc.
- 2904 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $80,000 Jose Juan Rios to Alexis Rios
- 1116 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $35,000, First Mid Wealth Management Co., as trustee, to Jason L. Root
- 39 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $136,000, Levi M. Collins to Dorothy E. Zimmer
- 1811 McKinley Ave., Charleston, $129,500, Dan Fitzgerald to Sean Burnham Neal-Lunsford
- Farm land, 26 acres, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-01053-001, $494,145, Carroll & Jacquelyn Adkins to Warren James LLC
- 300 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $125,000, David G. McGrady, as trustee under trust agreement known as the David McGrady living trust, to Vance Oliver
- 380 W. Lincoln St., Oakland, $154,000, David W. Volk to Patrick Sean Duffy
- 3321 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $13,000, Scott Bridges to Donald R. McDaniel, trustee
- Forty acres of vacant land, Paradise Township, PIN 10-0-00458-000, $250,000, Clear Water Service Corp. to James D. Wild
- 2522 Fifth St., Charleston, $107,800, Marilyn S. Klingenberg to Lauren Mellott
