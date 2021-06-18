Coles County real estate transactions

- 2511 Hidden Oaks Ln., Charleston, $135,500, Rigoberto Chinchilla to Trevor A. Ball
- 620 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $41,000, Breanna J. Morgan to Tim J. Grissom and Vivian Kay Grissom
- 303 W. Locust Ave., Charleston, $54,500, Glenn A. Richard to Miranda Paige Bryant
- 3104 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $74,500, Jeffrey Hrvol to Shannon Henderson
- Approximately 5 Acres of vacant farmland, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00274-002, $32,500, Larry E. Clapp to Austin M. Gude
- 2225 8th St. Circle, Charleston, $137,000, Kevin M. Black to Joshua P. Benton
- 909 N. 11th St., Mattoon, $95,000, John & Connie Graham to Chelsea Irons
- 217 N 34th St., Mattoon, $85,000, Jason E. Jenkins to Mackenzie Buettel
- 3324 Western Ave., Mattoon, $117,000, Randy Grzelak to Jeffrey Hrvol
- Approximately 2.5 acres of Farmlant, Humboldt township, PIN 04-0-01223-011, $24,000, Clifford & Carol Caufman to State Bank of Arthur, A Division of Morton Community Bank
- Approximately 10.6 acres of farmland, Humboldt township, 04-0-01226-006, $113,420, Clifford and Carol Kaufman to Wilmer L. Yoder
- Approximately 36 acres of vacant farmland, Humboldt township, PIN 04-0-01226-006, $384,023, Clifford and Carol Kaufman to Danny D. and Ruth Ann Miller
- 207 S. Hazel St., Oakland, $51,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Jordan Compton
- 19417 E. Co Rd. 700 N., Approximately 40 acres of farmland, Ashmore township, PIN 01-0-00489-000, $140,000, William Paul Simth, Jr., to Joseph D. Wall
- 830 Olean Pl., Charleston, $157,000, Robert Newell to Tyler A. Farris
- 3310 Hickory St., Humboldt, $220,000, Dwayne A. Jess to Joseph Jess
- Approximately 16 acres of farmland, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-0046-000, $175,120, First Community Bank of Moultrie County to Anthony Kurtz
- 50 Deerfield Ln, Charleston, $450,000, John G. Scholes to Samuel E. Duvall
- 814 10th St., Charleston, $80,000, Tammy Simpson as Attorney-In-Fact for Earl R. Walker to Herman R. Meadows