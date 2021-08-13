 Skip to main content
AREA REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 3613 Fox Trot Ln., Charleston, $337,000, Mohammed Iyoob Mohammed Ilyas to Arnold Agapito
  • Vacant land in Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-04908-000, $15,000, Julia Ann Diepholz to Sammy J. Jurka
  • 3213 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $28,000, Jason R. Hendren to Niccol L. Bauman
  • 912 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, The First National Bank of Mattoon to Richard J. Darnell
  • Approximately 39 acres of farmland, Mattoon township, PIN 07-1-00549-002, $367,258, Rodney William Griffith to GCZ Coles IV, LLC
  • 816 N 13th St., Mattoon, $59,000, First Mid Wealth Management Company as Trustee to Jennifer Vaught
  • 1030 7th St., Charleston, $29,000, Nexbank SSB to GR8 Properties LLC
  • Vacant land on Main Street, Lerna, PIN 11-0-02196-000, $6,000, Betty M. Atteberry to Robert Ratliff, Jr.
  • 721 S 31st St., Mattoon, $72,000, Affordable LIfestyle Homes USA, LLC to Valerie L. Dow
  • 3504 Willow Dr., Mattoon, $87,000, Megan Verdeyen to Zachary & Amber Haifley
  • 101 Westview Dr., Mattoon, $110,000, John Thomas Howe, Executor to Megan Verdeyen
  • 17749 N. CO Rd. 700 E, $100,000, Carl Stephen Wagoner to State Bank of Arthur
  • 3117 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $35,001, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to M. Tony Aghaei
  • Approximately 18 acres of farmland, Lerna, $45,000, Jonathan R. Goble as her attorney-in-fact to Eleanor I. Lawson as trustee
  • 621 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $3,000, Jag Limited, LLC to Washington Savings Bank
  • 2918 E. Lake Paradise Rd., Mattoon, $80,000, Lance Durham to Steven A. Skidmore
  • 3692  Plenary Rd., Charleston, $245,000, Robin Thompson to Aaron Lewis
  • 1804 Johnson Ave., Charleston, $75,000, Kenneth A. Hoekstra, Administrator of the estate of Gerald C. Hoekstra to Lee J. Plummer
  • 393 Cooper St., Charleston, $18,000, Darrell E. Nees and Sue Anne Nees to Matthew Vern Daugherty and Melissa Jo Daugherty

Photos: Help wanted signs abound in Coles County

Coles County, like the surrounding area, has been undergoing a worker shortage for several months now. The 19 businesses in this gallery are just some of the Coles County businesses that had help wanted signage out on Thursday, Aug. 5.

