Coles County real estate transactions

- 3613 Fox Trot Ln., Charleston, $337,000, Mohammed Iyoob Mohammed Ilyas to Arnold Agapito
- Vacant land in Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-04908-000, $15,000, Julia Ann Diepholz to Sammy J. Jurka
- 3213 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $28,000, Jason R. Hendren to Niccol L. Bauman
- 912 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, The First National Bank of Mattoon to Richard J. Darnell
- Approximately 39 acres of farmland, Mattoon township, PIN 07-1-00549-002, $367,258, Rodney William Griffith to GCZ Coles IV, LLC
- 816 N 13th St., Mattoon, $59,000, First Mid Wealth Management Company as Trustee to Jennifer Vaught
- 1030 7th St., Charleston, $29,000, Nexbank SSB to GR8 Properties LLC
- Vacant land on Main Street, Lerna, PIN 11-0-02196-000, $6,000, Betty M. Atteberry to Robert Ratliff, Jr.
- 721 S 31st St., Mattoon, $72,000, Affordable LIfestyle Homes USA, LLC to Valerie L. Dow
- 3504 Willow Dr., Mattoon, $87,000, Megan Verdeyen to Zachary & Amber Haifley
- 101 Westview Dr., Mattoon, $110,000, John Thomas Howe, Executor to Megan Verdeyen
- 17749 N. CO Rd. 700 E, $100,000, Carl Stephen Wagoner to State Bank of Arthur
- 3117 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $35,001, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to M. Tony Aghaei
- Approximately 18 acres of farmland, Lerna, $45,000, Jonathan R. Goble as her attorney-in-fact to Eleanor I. Lawson as trustee
- 621 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $3,000, Jag Limited, LLC to Washington Savings Bank
- 2918 E. Lake Paradise Rd., Mattoon, $80,000, Lance Durham to Steven A. Skidmore
- 3692 Plenary Rd., Charleston, $245,000, Robin Thompson to Aaron Lewis
- 1804 Johnson Ave., Charleston, $75,000, Kenneth A. Hoekstra, Administrator of the estate of Gerald C. Hoekstra to Lee J. Plummer
- 393 Cooper St., Charleston, $18,000, Darrell E. Nees and Sue Anne Nees to Matthew Vern Daugherty and Melissa Jo Daugherty
AREA REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS