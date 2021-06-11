Coles County real estate transactions

- 520 Wabash Unit 13, Mattoon, $30,000, Joann Homann to Donald L. Derrick
- 320 Hickory Ln., Mattoon, $157,500, Thomas L. Overmyer to Amber A. Esparza
- 1720 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $170,000, Robert & Mary Weber to Gregory Blackwell
- Approximately 7.5 acres of farmland, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00117-000, $71,730, Rick A. Winkler to Anthony S. Komada
- 628 Fox Lake Dr., Charleston, $280,000, Donald Howie, Jr., to John E. Davis, Jr.
- Approximately 1.5 acres of farmland, Lafayette Township, 06-0-00681-001, $30,000, Paul G. Daily to Lincoln Fire Protection District, Coles County, IL
- 520 N 18th St., Mattoon, $115,000, Thomas Mendenhall to Kimberly Jun Manion
- Approximately 52 acres of farmland, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00110-000, $953,559, Brenda J. Litteken to Linda S. Nugent
- Approximately 65 acres of farmland, Seven Hickory township, PIN 12-0-00004-002, $953,559, Linda S. Nugent to Brenda J. Litteken
- 1016 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, $128,000, Julia Degler to Christopher Hughes
- 812 Tanglewood Dr., Charleston, $180,500, Sean Peebles to Andrea D. Stanley
- 1601 Frostwood Ln., Mattoon, $165,000, Karen A. Bateman to Mark Spidle
- 1874 Scenic Lane, Mattoon, $11,754, City of Mattoon to Stephen J. Stanley
- Approximately 106.5 acres of farmland, Mattoon township, PIN 07-1-00159-000, $2,344,796, Executor of the Estate of Ruth W. Collins to GCZ Coles IV, LLC
- 514 W. Coolidge Ave., Charleston, $230,000, John Edward & Constance Elaine Davis to Michael Shane & Maria Yurievna Bell
- 1004 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $38,000, Alesha N. Kern to Kyle D. Shupe
- 99 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon, $58,000, Russell L. Camfield, Sr., Trustee to Joseph Meiron