Coles County real estate transactions

- 402 Danville Rd., Oakland, $169,000, Jacqueline and Brian Anderson to Marsha Temples and Anthony Gazzoli
- 2412 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $48,000, Mark and Janet Rabe to Kyle and Jennie Rabe
- 716 N. 1st Division St., Mattoon, $69,000, Dylan J. Gillis and Whitley Abigail McDaniel N/K/A Whitley Abigail Gillis to Carlie Bradbury
- 102 N. Jonathon St., Oakland, $50,000, Danielle Brown to Kenneth Willis, JR. and Amanda L. Willis
- 2408 Marion, Mattoon, $84,900, Juan E. and Christina M Trevino to Amber and Nicholas A. O'Dell
- 1006 Douglas St., Charleston, $91,000, Justin D. and Emily J. Pletsch to Joshua C. Wohltman and Lauren E. Ross
- 2119 Edgewood Dr., Charleston, $297,000, Tricia L. Dye to Logan and Kallie Pullen
- 27 Buchanan Ct., Charleston, $126,000, Ryan D. and Brooklyn R. Howard to Joseph Lynn and Tracy Hall-Ingram
- 13803 E. Co Rd., 300 N., Lerna, $230,000, Daniel M. and Heather C. Kennedy to Ryan D. and Brooklyn R. Howard
- 505 Crestview Dr., Mattoon, $181,000, Christopher J. Gebben to Michael Alfred Capati Agapito and Amy Ann Agapito
- 3 parcels of land at 516 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, PIN numbers 07-1-04004-000, 07-1-04003-000, and 07-1-04006-000, $128,000, Phillip Kepp to Washington Savings Bank, Trustee of LT #5153
- 2741 Kimwood Dr., Charleston, $285,000, Matthew A. and Katherine J. Meeker to Michael J. and Susan M. Koren
- 506 Commercial, Humboldt, $20,000, Helen A. Culver to Jessica L. Pritchard and Joseph J. Rollins
- 10552 E. Co Rd. 600 N., MAttoon, $255,000, Mary Blanche and Barclay E. Mills and Descendants Trust to Luke N. and Michelle E. Wilson
- 97 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $131,500, Kay Ruth Dorner to Samatha Osborne
- 730 Franklin Dr., Charleston, $150,000, Thomas Burritt to Tricia Dye
- 4054 N. Co Rd., 150 E., Mattoon, $100,000, Joseph Trueblood to David Dent and Teresa Turner
- 2304 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $90,000, Jennifer Wysocki to Francisco Cavazos and Shana Beringer
- 24942 Johnson Dr., Oakland, $58,000, James E. Rose and Susan I. Foster
- 10975 E. Co. Rd. 600 N., Mattoon, $162,000, Larry and Jo Ann Shadow to Eric Olmstead and Kala Grisamore
- 621 N. 5th St., Mattoon, $43,000, Chad Weber, Admin. of the Estate of Gary A. Weber to Washington Savings Bank, as Trustee of Trust #5150
- 1108 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $73,000, Margaret Patterson to Julie Stefanski
- 8 S. Westfield Rd., Ashmore, $79,900, Karen Neradt to Lindsey J. Beard
- 1200 S. 12th St., Mattoon, $30,000, Washington Savings Bank to Bollino Properties
- 513 S. 14th St., Mattoon, $70,500, Jordan N. Hoene to Jace Brown
- 409 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $108,000, Ivan D. Nguyen to Chanda J. Mowery
- 304 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $12,500, Gregory Patterson to Tamera Stuttle
- 10449 N. Co. Rd. 900 E., Mattoon, $98,000, Heather Goodwin to David Perez
