Coles County real estate transactions

- 12467 N. County Road 600 E, North Okaw township, $131,000, JEwell L. Thomas to Clayton L. and Kayla N. Quick
- 707 S. 30th St., Mattoon, $132,000, Clayton and Kayla Quick to Cole Limes and Autumn Meyer
- 10985 Prestige Dr., Lerna, $369,000, Michael S. and Carol R. West to Brian and Karla Moore
- 8764 Old St. Rd., Mattoon, $171,000, Matthew R. and Kaylee Purcell to Benjamin Tomasello and Roger East
- 2308 Western Ave., Mattoon, $224,900, Michael L. Kuncl and Sharon N. Stevens-Kuncl, Trustees, to Benjamin S. and Lauren S. Carter
- 6930 Cardinal Ln., Charleston, $195,000, Jeffrey S. Ashley to Dustin and Ariel Brewer
- 3615 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $289,000, Chris and Karen Knox to Bouglas R. and Amy L. Overmyer
- 345 B. St., Charleston, $65,000, Mark D. And Margie E. Ferguson to Barbara Conway and Mandy Bayles
- 6 Buck Grove Estates, Mattoon, and additional 126.26x408.75 lot PIN 11-0-02870, $243,000, Michael and Deborah Albin and Lori Cole
- 312 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $109,900, Juan and Crystal Gonzalez to Timothy Hemp
- 600 Crestview Dr., Mattoon, $161,000, Cindy Jo Bohannon to Brad M. and Danielle Skees
- W. Lincoln St., Oakland, $78,500, Timothy and Melissa Wheeler to Steven Miller
- Approximately 45 acres of farmland, Hutton township, PIN 05-0-00692-000, $207,000, Robert F., Frederick A., and Jay A. Hartbank to Shrader Farms Inc.
- 2408 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $77,000, Steven Dylan Spitz to Kelly Jo Anderson
- 1000 N. 14th St., Charleston, $1,485,000, Hirschenwald LLC to BMB Properties & Management LLC
- 2200 Seneca Dr., Charleston, $198,000, Jason M. Hood to Tambryn Lacorte
- 2321 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $185,000, Andrew & Holly Jackson to Nathanael & Melinda Clapp
- 117 Holiday Rd., Mattoon, $100,000, Kenneth Myracle to Rural King Realty, LLC
- 109 Ambrose Dr., Mattoon, $325,000, Tyler & Linsey Walk to Andrew & Holly Jackson
- 9054 N. Co Rd. 1800 E., Charleston, $150,000, Beverly J. Buell By Her Power of Attorney Rebecca A. Carter to Jordan Rakes
- 1421 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $128,000, Eric Olmstead to Chad & Debra Grisamore
- 2401 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Ada Myers, Executor of the Estate of Jack E. Gallaher to Matthew A. and Samantha A. Lewis
- 1600 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $149,900, Robert & Kelly Scott to Leif & Lori Epperson
- 2015 10th St., Charleston, $35,000, Roberto Sotelo to Eta Mu House Corporation of the Sigma Chi Fraternity
- 3209 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $93,000, Rebecca J. Furry to Mitchel B. Hirsch
