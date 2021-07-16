Coles County real estate transactions

- 2921 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $98,000, Jay D. Russell to Sierra L. Weatherford
- 820 N. 12th St., Mattoon, $110,000, Richard P. Zollmann to Jay Russell
- 305 Melody Ln., Mattoon, $147,000, Steven Dylan Spitz to Ashley Gabel
- 615 11th St., Charleston, $65,000, Melissa G. Burton to Dale J. Williams
- 966 C St., Charleston, $49,250, Jennifer S. Stone N/K/A Jennifer S. Thoele to Phil K. Reinhart
- 112 Westview Dr., Mattoon, $129,900, Heidi A. Larson to Preston G. Smith, CEO/Senior Trust Officer
- 1802 Ashby Dr., Charleston, $135,000, Lisa Miller to Maggie L. Burkhead
- 23172 E CO Rd. 1470 N., Oakland, $255,000, Thomas E. and Diane J. Stewart to William Teresa L. Deckard
- 2002 Kimberly Dr., Charleston, $80,000, Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC to Mary Alice Smith
- 510 6th St., Charleston, $89,000, Todd Cornwell to M & E Real Estate Group, LLC
- 2512 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $14,000, William Utley to First Mid Wealth Management Company
- 2400 S. 19th St., Mattoon, $46,000, J & T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc. to Destin W. Heimlich
- 2400 S. 19th., Mattoon, $51,000, Destin W. Heimlich to Ryne Floyd
- 13 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $175,000, Anthon L.. Maldonado to Dustin L. Hawkins
- 2716 4th St., Charleston, $128,000, Byron A. Stoltz to Noah Michael Hoedebecke
- 950 Edgar Dr. #16, Charleston, $28,000, Robert Todd Foster to Ana Piccinino
- 425 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $71,000, Megan Rohr to Brook L. Crooker
- 1607 C. St., Charleston, $127,500, Greg H. Badger to Kevin T. Kelly
- 3212 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Michael Nees to Johnna & Charley Bennett
- 620 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, $250,000, Richard D. Butler to Preston Insurance Agency Illinois, LLC (by Brian Katz, its authorized agent)
- 400 Price Ave., Mattoon, $165,000, John R. Polston to Estella M. Jackson
- 50 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $164,000, Joseph Holly to Matthew Stewart