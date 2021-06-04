Coles County real estate transactions

- 896 7th St., Charleston, $120,500, Jeffrey A. Swanson to Michael Correll
- 1058 11th St., Charleston, $47,000, Willetta M. Jones, Trustee Willetta M. Jones Revocable Trust to Whitney Hahn
- 2821 Western Ave., Mattoon, $181,000, Adam & Kathryn Hoene to Michael & April Perkins
- 25 Carrolton Estates, Mattoon, $153,000, Carole S. McFarland to Jeffery R. Ayers
- 1 Bryan Pl., Charleston, $72,000, Louise J. Wilkerson to Constance Cotter
- 2805 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $49,900, Donald E. Creek to Karen Bateman
- 2120 Marion, Mattoon, $35,000, Julie Short to Be Ro Luong
- 917 A St., Charleston, $120,000, G. Daniel Corrie to Jaime Pedigo
- 2812 Kimwood Dr., Charleston, $194,000, Je Ellen Barnhart to John E. Richerme
- 1005 N. 32nd St., Mattoon, $142,000, Matthew Riley to Scott L. Achey
- 27 W. Vine St., Charleston, $35,000, Side by Side 614, LLC to Enrique Rodriguez Perez
- 1521 2nd St., Charleston, $29,000, PNC Bank, National Association to Corey Ascolani
- 1221 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $27,000, Alexander L. Owen to Troy Joyner
- 758 Glenwood Dr., Charleston, $257,500, Robert & Deborah Dameron to Joseph & Charity Astrouski
- 20 Westwood, Mattoon, $3,000, Andrew S. Erickson to Laura Jones
- 301 Madison Ave., Charleston, $73,000, Brandon A. Saunders to Paul Cottone
- Approximately 33 acres of vacant lant, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01459-000, $197,226, Brian L. Boroughs to Donald Phillips
- 1100 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, City of Mattoon to Mattoon Industrial Development Corporation
- 111 W. Main St., Oakland, $155,000, Robert J. Knoebel to Jay Khodiyar Oakland Corporation