Coles County real estate transactions

- 509 Lafayette East, Mattoon, $191,000, Douglas N. Whitworth to Phillip Morgan
- 18 Copperfield Ln., Charleston, $112,200, Ronald C. Rardin to Robert Dresdow
- 8974 Old State Road, Mattoon, $166,477, Mary A. Ames to Kevin Cook
- 8974 Old State Road, Mattoon, $7,841, Keith Ames to Kevin Cook
- 8974 Old State Road, Mattoon, $7,841, Robert Ames to Kevin Cook
- 8974 Old State Road, Mattoon, $7,841, Sara Ervin to Kevin Cook
- 1866 &1868 Victoria Ln., Charleston, $150,000, Jacqueline Tarrant to Bradley Joe Green, Sr.
- 1503 Adams Ave., Charleston, $9,500, Willetta M. Jones, Trustee Willetta M. Jones Revocable Trust to Mitchel Reuter
- Vacant lot, Charleston Township, PIN 02-2-11317-000, $1,000, Green Prairie Grain, Inc. to Mitchell Reuter
- Commercial building on 321 N. Logan St., Mattoon, $70,000, Robert B. & Michelle S. Owen to David W. Cornell
- 2305 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $64,500, Ronald Chris Hutchcraft to Garnet Amanda Lynn Matheny
- Approximately 40 acres of farm land, Ashmore township, PIN 01-0-00110-000, $220,000, Rita Underwood to Merle John & Connie Heicher
- 925 Woodberry Ln., Charleston, $140,000, Robert A. Thein & Denise C. Thain to Melody J. Dresdow