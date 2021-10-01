Coles County real estate transactions

- 601 E. Charleston Rd., Ashmore, $5,000, Charles Brown to John O. Cutright
- 420 Crescent Dr., Mattoon, $245,000, Michael G. & Treva A. Bradd to Cora L. Griffen
- 3108 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $109,900, Nathan E. Williams to Robert E. Bohager, II
- 811 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston, $225,000, RHC Investments, LLC to Timothy C. Paap
- 1824 McComb St., Charleston, $125,000, Katherine A. Stachowski as Trustee of the Brigham Family Trust to Jill R. Bowers
- 723 S. 33rd St., Mattoon, $126,000, Angela S. Stremming to Julia Degler
- 916 Annis Ave., Mattoon, $100,000, Deborah Lynn Parkerson to Robert Wallis Whitlatch
- 914 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $83,300, Ching Tian Hubschmitt to Jennifer Erin Seas
- 1916 20th St., Charleston, $72,500, Betty Jean Baines Trust to Miles Farthing
- 541 Hickory Ln., Charleston, $339,500, Mark L. Smith to Zackary Tyler Buxton
- 616 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $122,000, Jaime B. Sell to Connor Poffinbarger
- 1412 13th St., Charleston, $39,000, Jimmie D. Ealy to Blaine Drake
- 7 N Walnut St., Oakland, $3,500, Guardian Tax Partners, LLC to Diane Christenson
- Lot on 1409 N 10th St., Mattoon, $1,000, Brian D. Hopgood to Joseph Abbott
- 404 Crestview Dr., Mattoon, $172,500, First Mid Wealth Management Company to Clifton Odom, Jr.
- 1408 11th St., Charleston, $81,500, Jason R. Madlem to Dale Still
- 242 Carriage Ln., Charleston, $155,000, Alesha N. Defend to Ayotunde Sodeke
- 1308 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $44,000, Anthony D. Reinhart to Caesar Agudelo
- 1220 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $149,000, Terry L. Johnson to David W. Helmuth
- 1717 Southdale Dr., Mattoon, $165,000, Jarod & Chelsea Pugh to Michael & Beth Kircher
- 4985 Lake Rd., Mattoon, $190,000, James M. Hallock to Darrell Carpenter
- 1613 Frostwood Ln., Mattoon, $142,900, Donica A. Halcom to Judith Rothermel
- 22 Cambridge, Mattoon, $28,000, Kayleb C. Burritt to Alexander Lensink
- 3520 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Bryce C. Warner to Abigail Foreman
- 300 Lincoln Highway Rd., Charleston, $864,655, WC - Charleston LLC to Well Path Landlord LLC
- 1902 Brookstone Ln., Mattoon, $2,250,735, WC - Mattoon North LLC to Well Path Landlord LLC
- 2008 S. 9th St., Mattoon, $2,128,773, WC - Mattoon South LLC to Well Path Landlord LLC
- 6020 Forest Hills Dr., Charleston, $310,000, Unique Homes and Lumber, Inc to Sara McSparin
- 9 16th St., Charleston, $45,000, Devan L. Henderson to Todd Cooley