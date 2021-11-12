 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 209 Hillcrest Rd., Mattoon, $1,100, Kenneth D. and Elaine M. Warner to John Richard and Ann Christan Roytek
  • 707 Timothy Circle, Charleston, $135,000, Sheila Maillet to Dallas and Kacy M. Dunn
  • 880 7th St., Charleston, $108,000, Michelle Roberts to Matthew Williams
  • 2462 Eastgate Drive South, Charleston, $175,500, Thomas O. Chaney, Jr. and Heather Chaney to Abbie G. Easton, Richard C. Benson, and Dylan R. Benson
  • 2208 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Craig and Susand R. Sanders to Kyle Arthur
  • 1054 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $93,000, Charles J. McKeller to Esau Aban and Telma Cardona
  • 9 Stonehenge Rd., Mattoon, $215,000, Mary B. Denning to N. Eddie and Tiffany F. Wiliams
  • 1003 Woodberry Ln., Charleston, $225,000, Marco Aurelia Rivaroli Pla and Mariana Martins Juras to Charles and Cristy McKeller
  • 2901 Paradise Rd., Mattoon, $280,000, Mary E. Logan to Washington Savings Bank
  • 2 parcels of approximately 80 acres of farmland, Ashmore, PIN 01-0-01917-000 and 01-0-01924-000, 960,000, John Keith Reed to Douglas J. and Jodie L. Pruemer
  • 4 parcels of approximately 80 acres of farmland, Ashmore, PIN 01-0-01957-000, 01-0-01959-000, 01-0-01962-000, 01-0-01951-000, John Keith Reed to Donald B. and Brenda L. Coffey
