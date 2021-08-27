Coles County real estate transactions

- 1320 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, $200,000, Warren C. Kepp to Truth and Grace Fellowship
- 2705 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $98,000, David H. Douglas to Jane Raciti
- 1900 12th St., Charleston, $94,000, Amber Heureman N/K/A Amber Sowers to Avery Ellen Motley Sandiford
- 580 E. County Rd. 750 N, Approx. 165 acres of farmland and 40 acres of farmland, Mattoon, PIN 07-1-00676-000 and PIN 07-1-00706-000, $2,500,000, Donald A. & Kaye A. Parsons to GCZ Coles IV, LLC
- 523 Coolidge Ave., Charleston, $106,000, Michael E. Hadwiger and Gayla D. Hadwiger revocable trust to Dylan E. Knisley
- 1031 Osage Rd., Charleston, $45,000, Donna Campbell to Terry L. Johnson
- 1005 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $105,500, Stephanie Dietzen to Kyle Triestram
- 943 2nd St., Charleston, $17,000, Gerald R. Bauman to C-MNGR LLC
- 628 Twin Oaks Dr., Oakland, $204,000, Tyler K. Johnson to Jason C. Helander
- 5775 N. Co Rd. 1400 E., Charleston, $185,000, Michael Joseph Mounce to Tyler Johnson
- 530 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, $2,620,000, Longacre Estates to Longacre Estates MHC, LLC
- 906 Oakcrest Dr., Charleston, $100,000,Willetta M. Jones, Trustee Willetta M. Jones Revocable Trust to Valerie A. Bradford
- 735 Clifton Dr., Charleston, $142,500, Brooke Kepley to Hannah N. Jacobs
- 23 Kickapoo Valley Dr., Charleston, $300,000, Melvin Henry Smith to Dexter K. Swensen
- 318 Park St., Lerna, $27,000, Drew Z. Banks to Eric Ryan
- 11785 Decker Springs Rd., Charleston, $225,000, Dexter & Bailey Swensen to Dakota & Alexandra Jones
- 2 Stonehenge Rd., Mattoon, $302,500, Rhonda R. Gatons to Ron Owen
- 2423 Salem Rd., Charleston, $99,500, Gregory Spears to Robin E. Thompson