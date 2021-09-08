 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County real estate transactions

  • 17123 E. Co Rd. 1800 N., Hindsboro, $30,177, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Phillip Alan Borgman
  • 801 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, $450,000, Johnson Irrevocable Family Trust, Ahten Elliott Properties LLC
  • 927 Foxcrest Dr., Charleston, $95,500, James C. Bailey to Ryan Nelson
  • 1810 Meadowlake Dr., Charleston, $150,000, Richard H. Fields to Seth A. Reedy
  • 2208 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $89,000, Adam J. Weinstock to Peggy Towle
  • 9330 N. Co Rd. 2000 E., Ashmore, $45,000, Tricia Dye to Michael Newhart
  • 707 Herman Ln., Humboldt, $40,000, Samuel S. & Janette D. Petersheim to Joseph William & Lisa Renee Poorman
  • 401 N. 15th St., Mattoon, $132,000, Effingham Apartments, LLC to Washington Savings Bank as Trustee of Trust No. 5146
  • 4 Retriever Run, Charleston, $10,000, Joel A. Wood to John D. Curry
  • 2009 Kimberly Dr., Charleston, $117,500, David D. Haworth to Mitchel W. Godden
  • 2412 N. Co Rd/ 260 E., Mattoon, $116,500, Kenneth P. Hopson to Mark E. Spencer
  • 2721 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Kyle D. Sweeney to Nicholas C. Poorman
  • Approximately 1.2 acres of land, Charleston township, PIN 02-1-01215-000, $8,500, Brian R. Stolz to Deborah J. Craig2309 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $55,000, Tomi Sue Austin as Independent Executor of the Estate of Christi Ann Cox to Lori Lynn Eaton
  • 2428 Eastgate Dr., Charleston, $151,500, Kristen K. Bliss to Greg A. Cooper
  • 1306 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $80,000, Austin A. Golladay to Alexis M. Maurer
  • 2301 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $117,900, Sharon Kay Barber Holder, As Executor of Estate of Richard K. Barber, Dec. to David Horace Douglas and Genevieve Douglas
  • 634 W. Grant Ave., Charleston, $95,000, Doreen Montemayor to Hutchinson Properties, LLC
  • 2505 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $400,000, Janice A. Moritz to Pine Ave. Apartments
  • 40 Gracies Hollow, Charleston, $385,000, Ronald Rardin to Timothy A. Carlson
  • 15111 E. Co Rd. 420 N., Charleston, $225,000, Carol Ann Vandusen to Bryant E. & Robin D. Edwards
  • 25 Fairway Ln., Mattoon, $167,000, Jerry L. Milligan to Anthony Michael Gasperini
  • 1316 S. 14th St., Mattoon, $50,000, Justin & Lisa Hubbartt to The First National Bank

