75th Martinsville Agriculture Fair set to kick off Sunday

MARTINSVILLE — The Martinsville Agricultural Fair will be holding events, contests, races and more to celebrate its 75th anniversary between June 6 and 12.

Each evening is slotted to have a nightly event starting at 7 p.m. These include flat track drag racing, truck pulls, tractor pulls, or the barnyard scramble and demolition derby. Harness racing will also be included but will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 6, the fair will kick off with Community Worship Service featuring Jake Hoult and the Casey United Methodist Praise band at 7 p.m. in front of the Grandstand.

Monday night, gate admission will be free. All other nights, the price is $7. Included in the price of admission are carnival rides.

Livestock shows will take place at 9:30 each morning. Monday will show swine, Tuesday will show sheep, Wednesday will be dairy and Thursday will show beef. Goats will show on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday morning, the Junior Horse and Pony Show will start. Meanwhile that day, Saturday will be Family Day, where there will be two carnival sessions from 1-5 p.m. and then from 5-10 p.m.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The Linn Pavilion, at the east end of the Midway, will host activities for kids from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday, the key event will be tot rod pulls. Participants ages 3-12 can register at 5:45 p.m. and competitions begin at 6:15 p.m.

The barnyard scramble will take place Friday, June 11, at 4 p.m. Registered participants need to pick up their name tag at the east end of the racetrack prior to events.

Children ages 3 to 5 year old that are scrambling for a bunny do not need to register. Anyone ages 4-12 can scramble for a goat and ages 6-12 can scramble for a pig.

The arts hall’s exhibits will be open between Tuesday and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Entries to the exhibits can be made on Monday, June 7, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The theme includes an overview of the Martinsville Agricultural Fair’s history.

Saturday evening an MCHA Alumni Mixer, hosted by the classes of 1970, will take place in the Linn Pavilion.

The fair will wrap up with the “South of 70 Showdown Demolition Derby.”

For additional information, people can contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0