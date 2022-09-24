Cyclists take to the road in the Tour de Charleston

Approximately 170 cyclists, who traveled from other states including Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa and Indiana, had the choice of a 62.5-mile race, a 25-mile or a 12.5-mile race for the annual event that began at the courthouse square.
Boyd chose the shorter route. She said the route was ideal for her return to cycling.
“I was just starting back up,” she said. “There were some rolling hills, but I need some practice on hills anyway.”
Saturday’s event marks the sixth annual Tour de Charleston. Along with the races, the community was able to join in other activities with face painting, lantern making, entertainment, food trucks and other vendors. According to the organizers, the Tour de Charleston continues to grow with nearly 120 cyclists participating last year, the first race after the pandemic.
“They go through the hills and south of Charleston,” he said. “Where the others go north and it’s flatter.”
Those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground were able to participate in the CCAR Industries’ Lincoln Lap fun run. The agency has served people with developmental disabilities in Coles, Douglas and Cumberland counties since 1969.
Often seen wearing a replica of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat, Tour de Charleston Past Chair Jeff Baker opted for the 3-mile walk. “I’m going to be participating, slowly,” he said shortly before the race.
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on June 12, 2021 at Lytle Park. The 2022 show is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Lytle.
1 of 7
Viewers choice
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Bloomington visitors (copy)
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilt display
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Grandma's quilt (copy)
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Guest artist (copy)
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilt line
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilt circle
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.