Cyclists take to the road in Tour de Charleston

CHARLESTON — Kim Boyd came from Yale, a town approximately 40 miles away, to ride her bike in the Tour de Charleston on Saturday.

“I’m glad I came,” she said after her first attempt at the local bicycle race.

Approximately 170 cyclists, who traveled from other states including Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa and Indiana, had the choice of a 62.5-mile race, a 25-mile or a 12.5-mile race for the annual event that began at the courthouse square.

Boyd chose the shorter route. She said the route was ideal for her return to cycling.

“I was just starting back up,” she said. “There were some rolling hills, but I need some practice on hills anyway.”

Saturday’s event marks the sixth annual Tour de Charleston. Along with the races, the community was able to join in other activities with face painting, lantern making, entertainment, food trucks and other vendors. According to the organizers, the Tour de Charleston continues to grow with nearly 120 cyclists participating last year, the first race after the pandemic.

Doug Abolt, Charleston Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, said the 62.5-mile race, or 100 kilometers, had a more challenging route.

“They go through the hills and south of Charleston,” he said. “Where the others go north and it’s flatter.”

Those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground were able to participate in the CCAR Industries’ Lincoln Lap fun run. The agency has served people with developmental disabilities in Coles, Douglas and Cumberland counties since 1969.

Often seen wearing a replica of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat, Tour de Charleston Past Chair Jeff Baker opted for the 3-mile walk. “I’m going to be participating, slowly,” he said shortly before the race.

Lincoln history brought a visual element to the fun run. “It’s a historic walk,” Abolt said.

The partnership between CCAR Industries and the chamber races was unique, according to Abolt. “They’re really complementing one another,” he said. “It’s more than just a race, it’s a community event.”

Chastity Parker, CCAR director of development, coordinated Saturday’s race. “We’ve never done a run before,” she said. “So let’s try it out and get the bones of it down.”

According to co-chairs of the bike races Tina Held and Megan Barrow, the cyclists find the bike routes to be scenic.

“The 62 1/2-mile (route) is challenging with the ups and downs,” Held said.

The chairs attempt to accommodate the cyclists’ wishes each year. They have added a beer garden, entertainment, children’s activities and food. “We kind of make it a little festival,” Held said.

The goal was to keep visitors in Charleston as well as encourage community members to attend.