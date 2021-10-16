EIU Homecoming Race registration open, seeking sponsors

CHARLESTON — The Festivals and Special Events class at Eastern Illinois University has been honored with the responsibility of hosting the annual 2.5K Homecoming Race.

The race will be virtual and in person this year in respect of EIU’s COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will be able to complete their own 2.5K virtual walk/run, in their respective locations, during homecoming week Oct. 18-23 or in person at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, $15 per person entry fee.

The in-person route begins at 7th Street and Lincoln Ave., going north on 7th to Monroe Ave., then back down 6th street, ending back at Lincoln Ave. Onsite registration will be available.

Online pre-registration is now through Wednesday, Oct. 20 at go.eiu.edu/race.

The Festivals and Special Events class is requesting sponsorship to help with race shirts, awards, and advertising for this year’s race. All proceeds from the race will be going to help provide funding towards the EIU Recreation Club with future community/school programs and trips.

For more information or have any questions, please contact Mary Atteberry, Instructor, at mcatteberry@eiu.edu or at 217-581-6344.

