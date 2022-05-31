Entries sought for Cream of the Crop photo contest

SPRINGFIELD — Submissions are being sought for the annual Cream of the Crop photo contest hosted by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

The contest, now in its 10th year, provides Illinois students with an opportunity to showcase their most innovative or scenic pictures that depict their vision of agriculture in the state. During the history of the contest, more than 500 students have participated, submitting nearly 1,000 photos.

The contest is open to those ages 8 to 18. The deadline for submitting entries is June 22.

Each student may submit up to two photos electronically at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18.

Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material, as well as at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

To read the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit www.CreamoftheCropContest.com or contact Teri Whitfield at 217-900-0075.

