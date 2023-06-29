TOLEDO — The Coon Creek Jeep Club is hosting Jeepin’ For A Cure on Saturday, July 22, starting at Toledo American Legion, 206 S. New Jersey St.

Registration for all street legal vehicles will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Live music by Jeremy Adams will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cumberland County’s Boomsticks Shooting Team will be serving burgers and hot dogs, Christmas on the Square will be making home cut French fries, and Sumpter Township Park District is making freshly-squeezed lemonade with proceeds going toward the new Community Park Project.

Live auction and raffle items will be drawn before ride leaves around 1:15 p.m. continuing with a few stops before ending at Muddy Bottoms Bar and Grill, 934 North County Road 2100 East in Greenup for live music by The Classics from 5-8 p.m.

Raffle tickets for a set of tires (valued up to $800) sponsored by Toledo Neal Tire or a Jeep Fire Pit with two outdoor chairs can be purchased for $5 each or 5 for $20.

Coon Creek Jeep Club is a nonprofit organization. All funds raised will stay in the county to support the financial needs for those affected by cancer and other medical emergencies.