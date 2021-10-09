Martinsville on the Move seeking new members to help with local projects

MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville on the Move is looking for people who love Martinsville, and the surrounding communities, and want to help make it an even better place to live.

Their committee is currently too small to tackle some of the big plans they would like to explore as possibilities for Martinsville, so they are currently seeking new members to join their team.

Martinsville on the Move was organized in 2009 by a group of community residents who are passionate about Martinsville and its future.

Their vision for the community is that it would be a place where people will want to move, start businesses, and make it their home. In 2011, Martinsville on the Move became a federally recognized 501(c)(3).

Since its inception in 2009, Martinsville on the Move has operated Changing Hands Resale Shoppe to provide a revenue source for community projects. All merchandise is donated by area residents and 100 percent of the labor required to operate the store is volunteered. Because of the dedication of their many volunteers, Changing Hands and Martinsville on the Move received the Governor’s Hometown Award Finalist in 2012.

In that same year, Martinsville on the Move and the city council co-sponsored a MAPPING process which was facilitated by the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs.

Several Action Teams were created to focus on community development such as the Festivals & Events Team who, recognizing that Martinsville needed a place to gather, developed Linn Park on property which was donated to the City of Martinsville from the Linn Foundation.

They raised funds through grants, donations and fundraisers to build the Linn Park Amphitheater, restrooms and the Linn Park Gardens over a period of six years where hold an average of 12 “Gatherings” there annually. These events sponsored by Martinsville on the Move are free to the public. The amphitheater has also been utilized by the Martinsville Community Schools, the Martinsville Public Library, the Clark County 4H Foundation and for private events.

Having completed Linn Park, the Festivals & Events team is currently developing The Woodlands, a park where children, adults and families can experience fun, fitness and adventure.

In addition to Linn Park Gatherings, the Festivals & Events Action Team also sponsored The Redneck Pool Party, Martinsville Heritage Days, a nationally sanctioned draft horse show and their annual Hometown Christmas. They have also purchased equipment including picnic tables, a projector and sound equipment to be used for activities at the Amphitheater.

The Downtown Revitalization Action Team has provided grants to businesses for façade improvements. Annually they purchase and maintain flowers for the downtown area.

Projects undertaken by the Educational Action Team include scholarships to graduating seniors, funding special programs such as a criminal justice curriculum for the high school and a social and emotional learning curriculum for grade school.

They have also purchased recreational equipment, supported Bucks for Books, field trips, grants to teachers for specialized training, annual 8th grade etiquette dinner, character development skills kit for elementary, and produced a DVD documenting school history.

Other Projects Completed by Martinsville On The Move include supporting other Not For Profit organizations in the community such as the Martinsville Ag Fair, Martinsville Public Library, Chamber of Commerce, Santa’s Helpers, and Martinsville Fire Protection.

Martinsville on the Move has also been involved in the following projects: Martinsville’s celebration of Clark County’s 200th Birthday, establishing a Farmer’s Market/Farm-to-Table Dinners, publishing a local business directory, and assisting businesses in acquiring Interstate signage.

For more information, contact Norma Calvert at 713- 865-0022, Brenda Littlejohn at 217-232-3232 or email mville62442@gmail.com.

