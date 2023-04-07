MATTOON — Mattoon is the recipient of a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation Enhancement Program, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.

The grant is for the construction of a 2.9 mile asphalt trail and widening the trail on McFall Road.

It was one of many projects statewide sharing $127.9 million in funding to support alternate means of transportation and enhance quality of life.

In Shelbyville, the $3 million grant will construct 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both the westbound and eastbound sides of Sixth Street, and 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both lanes of travel on Washington Street.