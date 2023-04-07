MATTOON — Mattoon is the recipient of a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation Enhancement Program, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
The grant is for the construction of a 2.9 mile asphalt trail and widening the trail on McFall Road.
It was one of many projects statewide sharing $127.9 million in funding to support alternate means of transportation and enhance quality of life.
In Shelbyville, the $3 million grant will construct 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both the westbound and eastbound sides of Sixth Street, and 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both lanes of travel on Washington Street.
The Sullivan Streetscape Project received a grant of $1,923,687 to replace old deteriorated sidewalks with Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks that includes stamped boulevard, ramps, detectable warnings, and curb and gutter and to install pedestrian lighting.