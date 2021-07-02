 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

No new date yet for Arthur Fireworks; other fireworks viewing opportunities available this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A glimpse of the 2019 Arthur Fireworks display.

Organizers of the popular Arthur Fireworks said they are still seeking a make-up launch date after Mother Nature caused them to be canceled last weekend.

"LOTS of questions are being asked about when we are rescheduling the fireworks," organizers posted Thursday on their Facebook page. "Here is what we know for sure: 1- They will NOT be this weekend. The crew that does our fireworks are booked. 2- We are working on details but it takes a village, literally, to pull them off and we need everyone on board. Think trying to plan a vacation for a large amount of people that all have their own schedules. 3- We promise as soon as we have a date set, we will get it posted here. Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July!!"

The village of Harristown issued a similar Facebook post.

"We do not have a date yet for the 4th of July Celebration and fireworks! As soon as we have it, we will post it and put it on the alert system."

In the meantime, there are a host of communities hosting displays this weekend.

Arcola  - Monday, July 5, Drive-in at Green Mill Village Hotel

Assumption -  Sunday, July 4,  at Slag Pile

Bement - Sunday, July 4, at Forest Preserve Park

People are also reading…

Bethany - Saturday, July 3, at  Crowder Park

Blue Mound - Saturday, July 3, at Fulk’s Auction

Casey -  Sunday, July 4, at Fairview Park

Charleston/Mattoon  - Sunday, July 4, at Coles County Memorial Airport

Clinton - Monday, July 5, at Sunset Inn and Suites

Decatur - Sunday, July 4, at Nelson Park

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Effingham -  Sunday, July 4, at Effingham High School

Hammond - Friday, July 9, at  ball diamond

Lincoln - Sunday, July 4,  at Primm Road Park District

               Sunday, July 4, Lincoln Speedway

Macon - Saturday, July 3, at Macon Speedway

Marshall - Sunday, July 4, at Clark County Fairground

Monticello -  Saturday, July 3, at Lodge Park

Mount Pulaski - Sunday, July 4, at Frazier Park

Mount Zion - Saturday, July 3, at Fletcher Park

Pana - Saturday, July 3, at Tri-County Fairground

Shelbyville - Sunday, July 4, at Dam West Recreational Area

Sullivan - Sunday, July 4, at Wyman Park

Taylorville - Sunday, July, 4 at Taylorville Lake

Tuscola - Saturday, July 10, at Ervin Park

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News