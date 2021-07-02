No new date yet for Arthur Fireworks; other fireworks viewing opportunities available this weekend

Organizers of the popular Arthur Fireworks said they are still seeking a make-up launch date after Mother Nature caused them to be canceled last weekend.
"LOTS of questions are being asked about when we are rescheduling the fireworks," organizers posted Thursday on their Facebook page. "Here is what we know for sure: 1- They will NOT be this weekend. The crew that does our fireworks are booked. 2- We are working on details but it takes a village, literally, to pull them off and we need everyone on board. Think trying to plan a vacation for a large amount of people that all have their own schedules. 3- We promise as soon as we have a date set, we will get it posted here. Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July!!"
The village of Harristown issued a similar Facebook post.
"We do not have a date yet for the 4th of July Celebration and fireworks! As soon as we have it, we will post it and put it on the alert system."
In the meantime, there are a host of communities hosting displays this weekend.
Arcola - Monday, July 5, Drive-in at Green Mill Village Hotel
Assumption - Sunday, July 4, at Slag Pile
Bement - Sunday, July 4, at Forest Preserve Park
Bethany - Saturday, July 3, at Crowder Park
Blue Mound - Saturday, July 3, at Fulk’s Auction
Casey - Sunday, July 4, at Fairview Park
Charleston/Mattoon - Sunday, July 4, at Coles County Memorial Airport
Clinton - Monday, July 5, at Sunset Inn and Suites
Decatur - Sunday, July 4, at Nelson Park
Effingham - Sunday, July 4, at Effingham High School
Hammond - Friday, July 9, at ball diamond
Lincoln - Sunday, July 4, at Primm Road Park District
Sunday, July 4, Lincoln Speedway
Macon - Saturday, July 3, at Macon Speedway
Marshall - Sunday, July 4, at Clark County Fairground
Monticello - Saturday, July 3, at Lodge Park
Mount Pulaski - Sunday, July 4, at Frazier Park
Mount Zion - Saturday, July 3, at Fletcher Park
Pana - Saturday, July 3, at Tri-County Fairground
Shelbyville - Sunday, July 4, at Dam West Recreational Area
Sullivan - Sunday, July 4, at Wyman Park
Taylorville - Sunday, July, 4 at Taylorville Lake
Tuscola - Saturday, July 10, at Ervin Park