Special Olympics seek creative warriors willing to Polar Plunge

DECATUR — Participants for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics are invited back to take a dip in the frigid waters around Central Illinois.

The fundraiser, created to support the Special Olympics, provides an opportunity for individuals, groups and organizations to take a quick jump into local lakes and waterways.

The theme for this year’s Polar Plunge is Plunge Our Way. The 2022 event combines the festivities from last year’s plunge, in which plungers dunked themselves in whatever water source they could dream up, and the traditional activities with the lakes as the jumping off point.

Each participant will need to raise a minimum $100 to plunge. They will receive a signature hoodie and opportunities to win prizes.

The Decatur Polar Plunge will be at noon Saturday, March 5, at Lake Decatur in front of the Beach House.

Effingham plungers will jump in at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in Lake Sara Beach.

Eastern Illinois University’s Glow Plunge will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the EIU Pavilion.

Vanessa Duncan, Region I assistant director of development for the Special Olympics Illinois, is hoping to see the plungers return to the lakes. “But there’s also the option to plunge your way,” she said. “That means you can decide to plunge by yourself at home or maybe you even have a small group at the office that is part of your team.”

Plungers can register for either option.

The event promoted social distancing during the pandemic that plagued 2021. Participants ran through spray from firefighters’ water hoses, stood still while a bucket of ice water was poured over their heads, sat in dunk tanks, jumped in small children’s pools and other imaginative ways.

“We saw a lot of creativity,” Duncan said.

Joanie Keyes, Region I director for the Special Olympics Illinois, has participated in various Polar Plunges, including last year with her family. Keyes along with her husband and son had a backhoe bucket filled with water dumped over their heads. As for jumping in a lake, she offers words of advice.

“Don’t wear jeans, pants and sweatshirts,” she said. “Those are heavy.”

“The less you wear, the easier it is to get dressed afterward,” added Jackie Mendoza, sport director for Region I, which includes Decatur, Effingham, Eastern Illinois University and Mahomet.

Mendoza said she believes jumping into a cold lake isn’t difficult. The waiting, however, can be the hard part. “It’s the anticipation of the wait in line,” she said.

Organizers suggest participants wear shorts and closed-toed shoes. Flip flops are discouraged, because they float.

However, costumes are encouraged. The most unique outfits could earn the participants various prizes.

Participants have already begun signing up for a jump in the lake. “Traditionally the plunge has anywhere from 400 to 500 plungers,” Duncan said.

The Polar Plunge post-plunge parties will offer awards and opportunities to warm up.

“We want to make it exciting for the plungers,” Duncan said. “Our post-plunge tent is completely warm. The food helps with warming up as well.”

The post-plunge party after the Effingham Polar Plunge will be at the Effingham Event Center. “People love the post-plunge party at Effingham,” Keyes said.

The EIU plunge takes place in the dark, with glow-in-the-dark festivities. “It’s the only one throughout the state that actually occurs at night when the lights are off,” Keyes said.

In the dark of the night, the black lights and glow lights light up the plunge pools, which will be used instead of a lake. “It’s really unique,” Keyes said. “It makes it a little bit chillier.”

