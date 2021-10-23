Taekwondo students participate in belt promotion

MATTOON — Students with Taekwondo Master Roberts in Mattoon recently attended a white and yellow belt test promotion.
15 white and yellow belts from Mattoon, Charleston, Sullivan, Westfield and Neoga were promoted to their next rank.
Kevin Roberts, owner and Master Instructor, has been teaching in Mattoon for 14 years.
Students had to show forms, sparring, one-steps, board-breaking and self defense. Students testing were from ages 5 to 40.
Master Roberts and other Black belts graded the students.
For more information on classes call 217-246-5312.
