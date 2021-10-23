 Skip to main content
Taekwondo students participate in belt promotion

Taekwondo Testing

Pictured, Taekwondo students with Master Roberts in Mattoon who recently participated in belt promotion tests: seated: Weverleigh Kimmons of Mattoon, Peyton Harl of Charleston, and Gage Christner of Neoga; second row, Mrs. Jessie Roberts, 2nd Degree Black Belt of Mattoon, Callie Russell and Brody Bates both of Sullivan, and Reed Christner of Neoga; third row, Arlo Davis of Charleston, Meghann Keniley of Mattoon, Mya Jones of Charleston, Evin Davis of Westfield, William Keniley of Mattoon, Milo Herbert of Mattoon, and Master Kevin Roberts of Mattoon; fourth row, Mr. Jack Williams, 4th Degree Black Belt, of Mattoon, Tate Christner of Neoga, Thomas Chipol of Mattoon, Aleck McCullough and Terry McCullough both of Mattoon, Emma Evans of Mattoon, and Mia Bianca Roberts, 1st Degree Black Belt of Mattoon.

MATTOON — Students with Taekwondo Master Roberts in Mattoon recently attended a white and yellow belt test promotion.

15 white and yellow belts from Mattoon, Charleston, Sullivan, Westfield and Neoga were promoted to their next rank.

Kevin Roberts, owner and Master Instructor, has been teaching in Mattoon for 14 years.

Students had to show forms, sparring, one-steps, board-breaking and self defense. Students testing were from ages 5 to 40.

Master Roberts and other Black belts graded the students.

For more information on classes call 217-246-5312.

