Watch now: A little something for everyone at Christmas in the Heart of Charleston event

CHARLESTON — The Christmas in the Heart of Charleston festival was not friendly to those attempting to get an early start on new year's resolution to stay away from awesome snacks and other foods.

Those attending the holiday activities stood in long lines to partake in a wide selection of free, yet warm foods offered in booths around the downtown square. Booths were set up to serve hot chocolate, kettle corn, cookies, roasted chestnuts and other more.

Mark Bates dished up the traditional chestnuts made famous in the iconic song “The Christmas Song.”

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” Nat King Cole made famous approximately 60 years ago.

“They’re pretty good,” Bates said about the chestnuts after they’ve been roasted. “They’re kind of earthy, nutty.”

The nut chefs cooked the chestnuts before Saturday’s festival. According to Bates, they need to be in the oven for approximately 30 minutes at 400 degrees. The nuts are then taken outside and placed in a fryer basket to be roasted on an open fire.

“We’re just roasting them,” Bates said about the outdoor process. “You have to score them; otherwise, they’re tough to eat.”

Mattoon resident Judy Rothermel tried the roasted chestnuts for the first time during Saturday’s Christmas festival. “They’re pretty good,” she said.

The nuts were the first snack Rothermel tried during the evening. She ate the nuts while her family stood in line for something sweet shortly before the Christmas parade began.

“I’m joining them for hot chocolate next, because our hands are cold,” Rothermel said.

Charleston residents Steven and Chelsea Stern arrived just in time for the parade with their four children, 9-year-old Val, 8-year-old Samuel, 5-year-old Dulce and 7-year-old Adriana.

The family has visited the festival and the parade in the past.

“But it’s been a little while,” Chelsea Stern said.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s Christmas in the Heart of Charleston was a drive-around event. Many from the community attended this year’s festival ready for the traditional activities.

The Stern children waited patiently for the parade and their favorite character. “Santa,” Val and Samuel said in unison.

The two younger sisters said they were looking for reindeer. “I do not know where Santa is,” Dulce said.

The Stern family took part in other holiday activities on Saturday offered by various Charleston organizations, including a breakfast, a book fair, and a gift shop designed just for children. “The kids could buy presents for each other on their own with a special shopper,” Chelsea Stern said.

The family kept the festivities going at home before the parade.

“Then we went home to put up our Christmas tree and had hot chocolate,” Chelsea Stern said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

