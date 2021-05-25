 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County swimming pools ready to make a splash
RECREATION

Watch now: Coles County swimming pools ready to make a splash

Public swimming pools in Coles County are scheduled to open over Memorial Day weekend after having been closed during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 swimming season is set to begin on Monday at the Rotary Community Aquatic Center in Charleston and at Lytle Pool in Mattoon, and on Saturday at the Oakland Swimming Pool.

While the Rotary pool has always opened on Memorial Day in recent years, Lytle Pool typically opens on the preceding Saturday. Justin Grady, superintendent of Lytle Park, said he has a final group of prospective lifeguards that will be completing a training course off site on Saturday.

"I hope to use the 30th (Sunday) for training at Lytle Pool. That is why we are opening late," Grady said. He added that if all of his lifeguard candidates pass their training, he will have just enough staffing available to offer pool rental parties this summer.

Lytle Pool cleaning

Staff clean Lytle Pool on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the Mattoon swimming facility's planned opening on Memorial Day after being closed all last years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lytle Pool and Rotary pool have needed to step up their lifeguard recruitment efforts this year after not being open or employing any guards last year.

Brian Jones, director of the Charleston Parks & Recreation Department, said the Rotary pool's lifeguard staffing level is in "decent shape" to open the aquatic center and offer pool rentals this summer. He said the pool has struggled to have enough lifeguards in recent years, with staffing dropping from about 30 to 22.

"We have to have 10 lifeguards on at all times, so that doesn't leave a lot of spaces," Jones said.

Matthew Carpenter, 17, has become one of the new lifeguards at Lytle Pool this summer. The Mattoon High School senior said he was recruited by his brother, Daniel, who was a lifeguard there in 2019 and is now a head guard.

"He said it is a great summer job, a great way to get out and have something to do," Carpenter said. The new lifeguard said he also has appreciated learning how to administer CRP, an automatic external defibrillator, and oxygen through his training course with the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, plus how to look out for warning signs of heat exhaustion, heart attacks and strokes.

The Rotary pool's daily admission rates are slated to stay at 2019 levels of $4 for ages 1-9 and 55 and older, and of $5 for ages 10 and up. The East Oakland Township Park District pool's daily gate admission is set to remain at $5 for ages 2 and older.

Lytle Pool's daily admission rates are set to increase by $1 to $4 for ages 2-11 and $5 for ages 12 and older, an increase that Grady said is needed to help offset the state's schedule of minimum wage increases.

Grady said Lytle Pool's labor costs increase by $13,500 for every $1 increase in the minimum wage. He said by the time the Illinois minimum wage reaches its planned $15 per hour by 2025, Lytle Pool will be facing $187,000 in annual labor costs in addition to expenses for pool chemicals and other needs. He said the pool usually generates $70,000-$80,000 in revenue per year.

