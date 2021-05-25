Watch now: Coles County swimming pools ready to make a splash

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Jones, director of the Charleston Parks & Recreation Department, said the Rotary pool's lifeguard staffing level is in "decent shape" to open the aquatic center and offer pool rentals this summer. He said the pool has struggled to have enough lifeguards in recent years, with staffing dropping from about 30 to 22.

"We have to have 10 lifeguards on at all times, so that doesn't leave a lot of spaces," Jones said.

Matthew Carpenter, 17, has become one of the new lifeguards at Lytle Pool this summer. The Mattoon High School senior said he was recruited by his brother, Daniel, who was a lifeguard there in 2019 and is now a head guard.

"He said it is a great summer job, a great way to get out and have something to do," Carpenter said. The new lifeguard said he also has appreciated learning how to administer CRP, an automatic external defibrillator, and oxygen through his training course with the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, plus how to look out for warning signs of heat exhaustion, heart attacks and strokes.

The Rotary pool's daily admission rates are slated to stay at 2019 levels of $4 for ages 1-9 and 55 and older, and of $5 for ages 10 and up. The East Oakland Township Park District pool's daily gate admission is set to remain at $5 for ages 2 and older.