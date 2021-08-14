Watch now: Decatur looks to the sky upon airport's 75th anniversary

DONNETTE BECKETT
Video a variety of activities during the Decatur Airport 75th anniversary on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Moweaqua's Jan, left, and her husband, John Jordan, watch the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th anniversary. John Jordan is an Air Force veteran.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — With sunny skies above her, 7-year-old Lydia Weekley took advantage of the free
air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
“My mom thought it would be a good idea if we came to the air show,” Lydia said.
The airport will host the event again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the
air show beginning at noon.
Excited about each stop, Lydia was able to walk up to aircraft meant for aviation experts and professionals.
“I liked going in the planes and taking pictures,” she said.
Six-year-old Wyatt enjoys the show with his father, Steve Brinkley, during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th anniversary. Both are from Moweaqua.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The mother and daughter, along with hundreds of other aviation fans, arrived at the airport early before the air show began at noon. Visitors climbed into cockpits, analyzed the interiors of the planes and touched the outsides as well.
However, the four-hour air show kept the crowd's attention through the remainder of the day.
The air show included maneuvers by pilots in bi-planes, monoplanes, fighter jets and warbirds. Others performed aerobatics, while some jumped out of the planes.
Braxton Berg, far left, enjoys the show with family and friends during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary. Both families are from Mount Zion.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Five-year-old Braxton Berg sat patiently with his parents waiting for the planes to arrive. Although the show would be above his head, Braxton made sure the family was as close to the action as possible. He had his favorites he was looking for, including helicopters and the crop duster planes often seen near his Decatur home. “They fly over the fields,” he said.
But his excitement and attention were devoted to the sky with the first airplane, a C-85 powered T-Clips.
Throughout the day, vendors and aviation displays were featured behind the airport terminal. Several activities were geared toward families and children. Crafts, food and airplane displays were available.
Standing next to a small airplane, Karlie Emery, flight instructor at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, spoke with future aviators and those interested in the college’s aviation program. “We teach students to fly, we teach them to manage an airport, we teach them to fix airplanes,” Emery said. “It’s not only how to fly the airplane.”
Locals watch the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th anniversary. The airport will host the event again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the air show beginning at noon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Before the show, fans were encouraged to learn more about the aircrafts that would soon be in the air.
Navigator Jordan Robb hung around the C-130 Hercules 3, ready to answer questions about the plane. “It’s a cargo plane for the Air Force, used to haul anything from people to cargo,” he said. “It’s kind of like the pickup truck of the Air Force.”
The Phillips 66 Aerostars perform during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The plane is useful for areas that have limited landing strips, he said. With parachutes attached, cargo can be pushed out the tail end of the plane. The C-130 H3 was used in American conflicts dating back to the Vietnam War, according to Robb. The plane on display at the Decatur Airport Anniversary was built in 1993. “So this is one of the newer C-130’s out there,” he said.
One of the visitors studying the aircraft was Decatur resident Mike Sorrentino. His father served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1980. As a child, Sorrentino often watched the planes fly overhead. “But I don’t know much about them,” he said.
He still wanted to visit the air show. “Just to take a look around at some of the aircraft,” he said.
PHOTOS: Celebrating Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights prepare for the parachute demonstration team during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Radial Rumble Pilot Jeff Shetterly flies his Warbird T-6 plane during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Radial Rumble Pilot Jeff Shetterly flies his Warbird T-6 plane during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Locals watch the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Braxton Berg, far left, enjoys the show with family and friends during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary. Both families are from Mount Zion.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Six-year-old Wyatt enjoys the show with his father, Steve Brinkley, during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary. Both are from Moweaqua.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights including SPC Ryan O'Rouke jumps out the plane with the parachute demonstration team during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights jump out the plane during the parachute team demonstration at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights jump out the plane during the parachute team demonstration at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team perform at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team perform at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team perform at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Moweaqua's Jan, left, and her husband, John Jordan watch the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary. John Jordan is a Air Force veteran.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The Phillips 66 Aerostars perform during the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
Decatur
1934: Letters 26 feet high spell the word "Decatur" at the airport northwest of the city. The entire word is 188 feet long and is visible from a height of more than 10,000 feet. The letters are made by filling a trench with whitewashed stone. The Illinois aeronautics commission requested the marker.
H&R file photo
Initial flight
1951: Welcoming the initial flight of Ozark Airlines to Indianapolis after the company began operations here was this group. Then Mayor Robert E. Willis, on steps, greeted Ladie Hamilton, Ozark president. Others, left to right, are Ambrose Moran, Ray L. Burkeybile, Kenneth L. Hebel and Norman Lents, Park Board member.
H&R file photo
New airport
1932: New airport
H&R file photo
1932 Airplane
1932
H&R file photo
Airplane
1933
H&R file photo
Hangar
1941: Many air miles away, fliers now can see the hangar at the Decatur airport. This week the hangar was given a coat of aluminum paint. And yesterday black letters, D-E-C-A-T-U-R, were painted on the hangar roof. The airport now can be easily identified. Shown near the hangar, in this aerial photograph taken from the west, are seven planes. Last night the Decatur Airport Co., through the airport committee of the Association of Commerce, offered all facilities at the airport to the Park district. With the offer, the committee requested the Park board to order an election on a special levy enabling it to acquire and operate a modern airport under a proposed expansion. The Park board will ask the Illinois Aeronautics commission to make an engineering survey for the development.
H&R file photo
Stunts
1938: A crowd estimated at 5,000 stood in a burning sun yesterday afternoon to watch aviators do unusual stunts over the Decatur airport yesterday in a show sponsored by the Junior Association of Commerce. Pictured is a plane as it landed on a platform atop a speeding auto.
H&R file photo
Airplane hangar
1932: Airplane hangar
H&R file photo
Decatur Aerial Visitors
H&R file photo
Dorothy Pryor and Lois Borchers
1930: Dorothy Pyor and Lois Borchers were Decatur's first women pilots. Their flying teacher, Robert W. Shrock, leans against the plane.
H&R file photo
Development
1941: Development of the Decatur airport by the park district was requested of the park board last night by the airport committee of the Association of Commerce, T. G. Wells, committee chairman, told the board that Decatur is in "urgent" need of a modern airport, that a public body must provide it, and that ht epark district is the best qualified public body. The airport hangar has recently been repainted.
H&R file photo
Wells and Walker
1933: Doc Wells and Earl Walker
H&R file photo
Proposed
1932: Proposed airport
H&R file photo
Airplane and hangar
1933: Airplane and hangar
H&R file photo
Three passenger plane
1937: Equipped for blind and night flying the above three passenger plane has been placed in service at the Decatur airport for day or night charter flights. Standing before the plane, left to right, are Royal B. McClelland, George Johns, J. K. Flint and Douglas Johnson, all of the airport committee of the Junior Association of Commerce, D. "Dick" Hickman and Vere "Speed" Wikoff, owners ofthe plane.
H&R file photo
Stringing wires
1943: Wires were being strung on posts two feet above the ground today at the airport as a major step in the installation of field lights. This work is expected to be completed this week and placing of the actual lights by the end of next week. From left to right, L. H. Caldwell and G. C. Osborne (on truck) assist G. D. Cripe, head electrician, in placing the wire cables.
H&R file photo
Plane parts
1946: Planes and plane parts, twisted steel from hangars and debris of various kinds littered the old Decatur airport west of the city today after a freak wind cut a narrow path through the field, completely destroyed 20 planes and damaged a number of others. The wind struck at 10:15 a.m. yesterday. One ship was lifted up, carried 200 yards, and set down again without damage. A twin-engined Cessna was in a metal hangar unanchored. The hangar was lifted off its foundation and scattered across the field but the plane was not moved nor damaged. Another Cessna was picked up and flopped over on a sister ship. Engines were torn off and scattered around the field. One ship, anchored slightly to one side of the twister's path, had its tire blown out but suffered no other damage. Hunter Moody, operator of the airport, went into his office during the storm and watched her blow.
H&R file photo
Flying instructors
1943: Flying instructors at the Decatur airport have received their new uniforms which designate them as members of the army air force reserve and in Civil Aeronautics authority war training service. The uniforms are regulation army air forces officers' uniforms but contain distinctive insignia. Those who are in the first row, left to right are Elmer Wicker, assistant chief instructor; R. J. Snell, assistant chief instructor; John Beadleston, John Glatz, and Del Carroll, instructors. Second row, left to right, Elmo Morthole, Harry Myslicki, Keith McKelvey, and Jack Kennedy, all instructors, and Carl Shelton, chief instructor.
H&R file photo
Airport
1943: Representatives of the Civil Aeronautics administration and the Illinois Aeronautics association met with park board representatives yesterday to discuss definite plans for the government-financed construction of a large airport here next year. Left to right are: Roy M. Black, chairman of the airport committee of the park board; Ralph Monroe, park board attorney; John J. Hogan, district airport engineer, CAA, and Norman C. Bird, airport engineer, Illinois Aeronatuics association.
H&R file photo
Construction
1944: The construction of the new 3,500 machine shop at the old Decatur airport has been completed and the building is now in use. The shop was built following a fire in May which destroyed the old shop and hangar. It was ordered built by the Civil Aeronautics administration, and permission was granted by the Decatur park board, which controls the port land. It was built at the expense of the Decatur Aviation Co. The new shop will assure the proper servicing of planes, and it is hoped that erection of a hanger will follow shortly, Manager Carl Shelton said. More equipment for the shop will be purchased as soon as possible as most of the old machines were destroyed by the fire, he said.
H&R file photo
Airport dedication
1932: Airport dedication
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
