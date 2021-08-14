Watch now: Decatur looks to the sky upon airport's 75th anniversary

DECATUR — With sunny skies above her, 7-year-old Lydia Weekley took advantage of the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.

“My mom thought it would be a good idea if we came to the air show,” Lydia said.

The airport will host the event again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the air show beginning at noon.

Excited about each stop, Lydia was able to walk up to aircraft meant for aviation experts and professionals.

“I liked going in the planes and taking pictures,” she said.

The mother and daughter, along with hundreds of other aviation fans, arrived at the airport early before the air show began at noon. Visitors climbed into cockpits, analyzed the interiors of the planes and touched the outsides as well.

However, the four-hour air show kept the crowd's attention through the remainder of the day.

The air show included maneuvers by pilots in bi-planes, monoplanes, fighter jets and warbirds. Others performed aerobatics, while some jumped out of the planes.

Five-year-old Braxton Berg sat patiently with his parents waiting for the planes to arrive. Although the show would be above his head, Braxton made sure the family was as close to the action as possible. He had his favorites he was looking for, including helicopters and the crop duster planes often seen near his Decatur home. “They fly over the fields,” he said.

But his excitement and attention were devoted to the sky with the first airplane, a C-85 powered T-Clips.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the day, vendors and aviation displays were featured behind the airport terminal. Several activities were geared toward families and children. Crafts, food and airplane displays were available.

Standing next to a small airplane, Karlie Emery, flight instructor at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, spoke with future aviators and those interested in the college’s aviation program. “We teach students to fly, we teach them to manage an airport, we teach them to fix airplanes,” Emery said. “It’s not only how to fly the airplane.”

Before the show, fans were encouraged to learn more about the aircrafts that would soon be in the air.

Navigator Jordan Robb hung around the C-130 Hercules 3, ready to answer questions about the plane. “It’s a cargo plane for the Air Force, used to haul anything from people to cargo,” he said. “It’s kind of like the pickup truck of the Air Force.”

The plane is useful for areas that have limited landing strips, he said. With parachutes attached, cargo can be pushed out the tail end of the plane. The C-130 H3 was used in American conflicts dating back to the Vietnam War, according to Robb. The plane on display at the Decatur Airport Anniversary was built in 1993. “So this is one of the newer C-130’s out there,” he said.

One of the visitors studying the aircraft was Decatur resident Mike Sorrentino. His father served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1980. As a child, Sorrentino often watched the planes fly overhead. “But I don’t know much about them,” he said.

He still wanted to visit the air show. “Just to take a look around at some of the aircraft,” he said.

History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0