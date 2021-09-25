Watch now: Friendly competition shifts into gear at Tour de Charleston

CHARLESTON — Charleston takes pride in several things: an expansive history entwined with Abraham Lincoln, an intact downtown square, and even butterflies.

One of its newer trademarks has become something that ties it all together: bicycling

The fifth Tour de Charleston, spearheaded by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, kicked off on Saturday morning, helping a community usher in the autumn and celebrate the town in a fun and safe way.

“This event really showcases everything Charleston has to offer,” said Doug Abolt, who was recently elected president of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of off the beaten path, and this draws people to Charleston.”

The Corner Shop Flea Market was one of several businesses that took advantage of the busy morning, even scheduling their official ribbon-cutting to coincide with the Tour de Charleston.

“Saturdays, there typically isn’t a lot going on here along the square, but in the last couple of years, we’ve started to see a lot of businesses return to the square,” said Lydia-Mary Livingston, who owns the Corner Shop. “A lot of people don’t know that we’re here, so I just wanted to show people when they were coming for the Tour de Charleston, ‘Hey look, we’re here. Not just us, but other businesses, so come back to visit us.’”

“It brings so many different people from all around,” Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said of the event. “Some even come from out of state, so it’s great to get people in town.”

The Tour de Charleston has traditionally taken place in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation last year and postponement this year.

The historic square around the courthouse, along with the surrounding businesses, and the hills in southern Coles and Cumberland counties make Charleston stand out from other places in Illinois, said Jeff Baker, president of the chamber’s board of directors.

The Tour de Charleston split into 12-, 25- and 50-mile races the spanned throughout the Charleston area, covering as many of the scenic routes as possible.

“They (the hills) can really put you to the test,” said Kirt Monk from Martinsville. “It’s always a friendly competition.”

Monk won the first 40-mile Tour de Charleston, and returned this year as part of a racing group from Jay’s Bikes out of Terre Haute, Indiana.

“We’re looking forward to a fun, safe, fast race,” said Margaret Barawskas, who was also racing from Terre Haute.

This year, those who were part of the race all wore electronic devices to make sure the times they recorded were accurate.

“Everybody wants to win, but nobody is going to do anything crazy,” said Monk. “It’s all about racing strategy and making sure you save the most energy at the end.”

Among the friendly competitions was a two-person race between Rob Ulm, the principal of Jefferson Elementary school, and Aaron Locke, principal of Charleston High School.

The two took pledges to benefit both the Charleston High School Interact Club, which aims to help students develop connections with the surrounding community, and the Rotary Club.

"Between the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary and the Interact Club, you got three pretty good groups," said Ulm.

Ulm started the 50-mile race at midnight and Lock competed in the 25-mile race during the regular time. The two ended up finishing within three minutes of each other.

The pledges they collected were based on how many miles the two traveled in the month leading up to the Tour de Charleston.

"We probably have about a thousand miles between the two of us," said Ulm. "I'll be excited to learn what the final tally is."

Over 125 participants pre-registered online, said Baker. The participants ranged from those who joined in for fun to those who were racing competitively.

Throughout the day, it also became clear that the race was an opportunity to show community support in other ways.

The Kiwanis Club of Charleston donated two bicycles to two boys involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters office covering Coles, Crawford and Effingham counties.

“We’re happy to be able to find ways to help those in the community — especially the children in the community,” Kiwanis President Angela Brooks said.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide healthy opportunities for our kids and our families,” said BBBS Match Support Specialist Jill Schafer. "Especially with COVID, this is something they can do and still enjoy and be safe.”

