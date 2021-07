ARTHUR — The organizers of the Arthur Rotary Fireworks have announced a new date to light up the night sky.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new date is Saturday, July 31, organizers said on the group’s Facebook page. The original date of June 26, and the immediate makeup date of June 27, were canceled by heavy rain and winds that swept through the area.

The fireworks display, one of the largest in the region, will be the same as past years. However, organizers said there will be fewer vendors on the grounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0