Watch now: Shelbyville Festival of Lights brightens the holidays

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights is illuminating Forest Park and other areas of the city.

A half-mile trail follows a display of approximately 500 Christmas time images, including elves and Santa Claus, large nutcrackers and even a sea monster.

“People like two things,” said organizer Bill Bly. “Bright colors and animation.”

The Festival of Lights will be lit along the drive-through trail until Jan. 1.

Bly has been creating, displaying and repairing the elaborate light displays for 17 years. Gail Depew has worked alongside him for 16 years. “We’ve spent midnights out here,” Depew said.

“We’ve built about 90 percent of what’s out here,” Bly said.

Last year nearly 10,000 vehicles drove through the Christmas trail. “That could have been because of COVID, because we normally have 6,000,” Bly said.

Donations are accepted at the park’s exit.

The light displays have lit up Forest Park in Shelbyville for nearly 30 years. Several of the pieces were donated from other displays, including the former Eagle Creek Recreation area and individuals.

The amount of lights is unknown to Bly and his crew. “I’ve tried counting a few times,” he said. “But I’ve bought about 150,000 LEDs.”

A few years ago, the incandescent bulbs were switched out for the LED bulbs. “It saved a lot of money on maintenance and everything,” Bly said. “But the LEDs are costly.”

The lights are displayed in other areas of Shelbyville, including the Lake Shelbyville Dam and Park and the downtown area.

Setting up a massive light show takes time and manpower. Because Bly has not been able to find the amount of volunteers he needs, a few of the elaborate displays will not be seen this year. The animated hot air balloon and the falling snow flakes will remain in the park’s shed. “They are very time consuming,” Bly said.

Bly coordinates the color of the lights with the wires, poles and tape used to build the images, creating colorful displays that are eye-catching, no matter the time of day. “We’ve had people come through in the daytime,” Bly said.

Volunteers will be handing out approximately 20,000 candy canes to the visitors as they leave the park. “It’s the big five-inch ones too,” Bly said.

Visitors have traveled from various areas of the country to see the Forest Park Christmas lights, according to Depew. “It’s about a 40-mile radius,” she said about the travelers. “But we’ve had people from Hawaii, Alaska.”

“Ours are brighter and more colorful than any others,” Bly said.

