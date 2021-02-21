Watch now: Starved Rock among places eagles call home in winter

UTICA — A brisk north wind blowing over the snowy ground and icy Illinois River plunged the wind chill factor to below zero, but the Caballero family didn’t seem to mind.
They were at Starved Rock State Park to see bald eagles, and the colder and more frozen the river is, the more eagles are drawn to the open waters at the lock and dam.
“You can see eagles anywhere along the Illinois River throughout the year. Their numbers have actually rebounded quite a bit,” said park interpreter Lisa Sons. “Most come in winter because the eagles come into the lock and dam where the water hasn’t frozen over. So it’s an opportunity for fishing.”
Fish are the main diet for bald eagles, but they also will take waterfowl and small mammals and feast on roadkill.
Karen Caballero drove down from the Chicago suburbs with her daughter Emily to meet her older daughter, Rachael Caballero, who drove up from Missouri. It’s a Presidents Day weekend tradition.
“We’ve been coming every year for 11 years,” said Emily.
Her mother said, “It’s cold, but we’re OK. If you just bundle up you’re good.”
Another good vantage point is across the river from Starved Rock at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center, adjacent to the lock and dam. That’s where Andrew Kenning of Brookfield had his camera set up to take pictures.
“I like to take pictures of birds of prey, and this is eagle season in Illinois,” said Kenning.
The center has a south-facing observation deck and the building provided shelter from the northerly breeze on Valentine’s Day. In a normal year, you can go inside to warm up and even watch in comfort through large windows, but the center is closed for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leopold Island, the first island downstream from the dam, is a popular perch for eagles.
“Leopold Island I think is where they wait in line for the buffet. I think they’re basically perching in the trees, watching the open water in front of the Starved Rock lock and dam for any movement,” said Sons.
Eagles can see something the size of a rabbit from more than a mile away. When they aren’t perching in a tree, you may see them soaring overhead.
“Sometimes you’ll see them stealing fish from one another, stealing fish from gulls, stealing fish from pelicans. So they put on quite a show,” said Sons.
Thanks to the Mississippi, Illinois, Rock and Fox rivers and the series of locks and dams in Illinois, the state has one of the largest concentrations of wintering eagles in the lower 48 states. It’s estimated that more than 3,000 spend at least part of the winter here, a number that is undoubtedly growing as the eagle population continues to rebound.
Rachael Caballero said, “The recovery story that goes along with them” is part of what attracts people to eagles. They have gone “from being on the Endangered Species List to now being off of it and thriving in most areas of the country,” she said.
That includes McLean County, which has several breeding pairs, including active nests at Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Eagles in this area already are or soon will be incubating eggs. Keep your distance from nests this time of year and for the next several months. Not only is it against the law to disturb eagles, you could cause them to abandon their nest.
