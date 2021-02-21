Watch now: Starved Rock among places eagles call home in winter

Her mother said, “It’s cold, but we’re OK. If you just bundle up you’re good.”

Another good vantage point is across the river from Starved Rock at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center, adjacent to the lock and dam. That’s where Andrew Kenning of Brookfield had his camera set up to take pictures.

“I like to take pictures of birds of prey, and this is eagle season in Illinois,” said Kenning.

The center has a south-facing observation deck and the building provided shelter from the northerly breeze on Valentine’s Day. In a normal year, you can go inside to warm up and even watch in comfort through large windows, but the center is closed for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leopold Island, the first island downstream from the dam, is a popular perch for eagles.

“Leopold Island I think is where they wait in line for the buffet. I think they’re basically perching in the trees, watching the open water in front of the Starved Rock lock and dam for any movement,” said Sons.

Eagles can see something the size of a rabbit from more than a mile away. When they aren’t perching in a tree, you may see them soaring overhead.