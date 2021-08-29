Watch now: Vendors share new and old treasures at Cross County Mall Flea Market

MATTOON — Flea markets have always been a way to find unique goods with local flavor. Now, despite the dominance of online platforms, some vendors have found the markets are still the best way to grow their business.

“We make the most money at places like these,” said Karl McClelland at his stand at the Cross County Mall Flea Market on Sunday. “We tried making a Facebook page, but nothing happened, so this is where we make most of our sales.”

McClelland started creating glasses made of recycled liquor bottles with his wife Jodie and brother Kyle seven months ago when he and Kyle came up with the idea to refurbish a liquor bottle into a drinking glass, using food-grade epoxy.

“Then Kyle wanted a handle,” said McClelland. “Once we figured out a way to make it, that branched off into all you see here.”

McClelland’s business, “Karl’s Kups & Kandles,” now sells wine glasses, lamps, chandeliers, candles and more.

“We get a lot of amazed reactions,” said McClelland.

For several of the customers, there were multiple benefits to coming to the market.

“We thought it would be fun to come here and check out what people have,” said Joshua Frericks from Charleston, who came to the market with his family.

It also feels like a return to normal.

“We weren’t able to do much this last year with the pandemic, so I’m happy to come out here and see what they had,” said flea market customer Kevin Finn from Newton, who has been going to flea markets for several years. “You can always find something unique.”

The mall has been bringing in vendors selling unique goods for decades.

The Cross County Mall Flea Market in particular spans a few days, this time stretching from Friday, Aug. 27, to Sunday, Aug. 29. The mall hosts flea markets at different times throughout the year, the next one occurring in October.

“One time, many years ago, the mall was completely full with vendors, but things have changed,” said Denise Piatt, who has been selling antiques at the Cross County Mall for over 20 years. “But this show’s been good for me. I have a lot of miscellaneous, small things, and I have a lot of repeat customers.”

Piatt, a retired teacher, is stationed in four different antique stores throughout Central Illinois. Her goods include records, old photographs, postcards and more.

At the flea market, shoppers can also find things from far away — sometimes with a piece of history attached to them.

“I’m also an educator, in that I try to educate people about coins,” said Michael Doran, who sells different coins from around the world. “You never know with coins, who might have held them, where they have been."

Doran’s stand at the market even included a display case with coins from places like the Czech Republic, South Vietnam, Panama and more.

“This started as a hobby, but now it’s become most of my income,” said Doran, who has been selling coins for over 20 years and serves as president of the the Mattoon Coin Club.

The club meets the first Tuesday of every month and will hold its 60th annual coin show on Nov. 28 at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.

Though Doran said he makes most of his money by selling coins on the internet, he enjoys going to local flea markets — especially the one at Cross County Mall.