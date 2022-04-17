Watch now: Walk among the wildflowers at Bloomington's Hedge Apple Woods

BLOOMINGTON — Woodland wildflowers won’t wait and neither should you.

The flowers that bloom this time of year are called spring ephemerals. Their time is fleeting. They need to soak up the sunshine before the trees leaf out and plunge them into shade.

Already many of the beautiful bloodroots, among the early bloomers, are losing their bright white petals. But as one flower fades, others take their place as spring progresses into summer.

A good place to watch the show is Hedge Apple Woods Natural Area, located in Bloomington’s Ewing Park. There you’ll find a beautiful assortment of wildflowers without having to leave town. A small parking area is off Towanda Avenue; a larger parking lot is on Ethell Parkway.

Among flowers blooming in mid-April are bloodroot, trout lily, false rue anemone, toothwort and violets. Soon, three-leaved prairie trillium, Virginia bluebells and Dutchman’s breeches will join them.

The umbrella-like leaves of the mayapples are getting ready to unfurl, although the white flowers that try to hide under the umbrella probably won’t appear until May.

You wouldn’t be seeing this display without the work of a lot of volunteers — those who initially transplanted native wildflowers in Hedge Apple Woods and those who work to keep invasive plants at bay.

Jack Muirhead, one of the people spearheading the ongoing project, said honeysuckle, winter creeper and garlic mustard are the primary invasives they keep working to remove.

“The things like winter creeper and honeysuckle just push everything out,” he said. “Where there’s a good stand of honeysuckle, nothing else grows.”

But once those invasive plants were cleared out, native plants — which are important food sources for birds and pollinators — began to take root and spread through the nature area.

Members of the Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists and other volunteers were busy Tuesday on one of their regular volunteer work days removing unwanted plants, replacing logs serving as trail edgers and roping off some areas to protect plants.

Master Naturalist Bob Williams said he likes the trails in Hedge Apple Woods and comes to the park often so “there’s no reason why I can’t come out and help improve and upkeep them.”

Williams said, “The variety of native plants that are in here, the woods, the birds … all those together” are why he enjoys visiting and helping Hedge Apple Woods.

Barbara Gaffron, another volunteer, said, “I just think this is a remarkable, special place within our community. It’s a jewel.”

Noting it is recognized by the Audubon Society as an Important Bird Area, she recalled getting to see a young great horned owl while volunteering last spring.

“It’s just a remarkable gift to come in here,” she said.

Guided wildflower walks

Looking at the wildflowers in Hedge Apple Woods is essentially a do-it-yourself activity, but guided hikes are available in other areas.

The ParkLands Foundation is offering guided wildflower walks on April 23 at its Merwin Preserve, near Lexington. Register at parklandsfoundation.org/events/.

The annual Wildflower Weekend is April 30 and May 1 at Starved Rock State Park at Utica. Guided hikes will leave the visitors center at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration is not required.

