Watch now: Winter is 'snow' time to stay in — venture out with snowshoes

FUNKS GROVE — When a winter storm hits the area, Patti “PK” Koranda says that’s no time to hole up on your couch and say it’s too snowy to go out.

“Think in terms of what I can play out there,” said Koranda, who recently taught a snowshoeing class at Sugar Grove Nature Center. “I try to get people out to where they can enjoy the snow and have fun. That’s what life is about.”

Snowshoeing is a good way to play and have fun in the snow. It is easy to learn. The equipment is relatively inexpensive or can be rented. You don’t need a special place to do it — a park or even your own neighborhood with a few inches to a few feet of snow provide all you need.

Snowshoes have several advantages over cross-country skis.

When the snow is deep, as it was in our recent storm, cross-country skis sink in the deep snow unless you have groomed trails or you put in the work to ski in your own “tracks” or follow someone who has done the work.

Snowshoes are made for deep snow, although they work with less snow, too. The crampons on the bottom provide grip on hard-packed or icy surfaces. They come in different shapes and styles, from the traditional wood and rawhide snowshoes that resemble large tennis rackets to today’s modern styles with an aluminum frame and plastic decking material.

Their wider size helps distribute your weight so you almost float on the snow. The emphasis is on “almost.” You’ll still sink a bit, depending on the depth and fluffiness of the snow, but not as much as with skis and definitely not as much as trying to hike in boots, which could leave you up to your knees in snow.

The size of snowshoe you choose depends on your weight, including any weight you’re carrying such as a backpack, Koranda explained. But, unlike skis, which require boots that fit your shoe size, snowshoes have adjustable bindings to connect a variety of hiking boots or snow boots to the snowshoes. That makes it easier to share your spares with friends or family members.

You can rent them at WildCountry in Normal or at the Macon County Conservation District’s Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur, but owning your own provides for more spontaneity.

That flexibility is important because, as Koranda notes, "our snow comes and goes pretty quick."

In the midst of the recent storm, when most streets were still waiting to be plowed, I walked out my front door, put on my snowshoes and explored Constitution Trail, including Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary.

Once the roads were in better shape, I snowshoed in the primitive campground area near the west boat launch off Ropp Road at Comlara Park. The trails in the campground, closed to camping in winter, provide good views of the lake, where a bald eagle flew over Canada geese and a variety of waterfowl.

It’s not uncommon to see deer at the park and I once saw a mink lope across the trail.

During the snowshoe hike at Sugar Grove Nature Center, Koranda pointed out tracks from birds, mice and other critters as well as coyote “scat” and different species of trees.

Koranda said she enjoys the ability to veer away from the main path on her snowshoes.

“If I see something over there that grabs my interest, I can hike over to it,” she said. “That’s what I like about the snowshoeing. It helps me be able to explore more even in the snow.”

