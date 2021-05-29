Watch now: Woodlands adventure park opens in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — Sisters Ruthie, Karsyn and Korie Cummings were already well acquainted with new The Woodlands adventure park, which their father helped build, but they still were happy to repeatedly zip down the 90-foot slide Saturday afternoon.

"It's fast!," Ruthie exclaimed after one of many trips down the slide. Karsyn chimed in, "It kind of feels like going down a water slide."

Their father, Matt, and other Woodlands volunteers with the Martinsville On The Move community group held a grand opening on Saturday at the approximately 5-acre park on Iris Lane off of East Main Street. The nonprofit group started working last year on developing the park, which was deeded to the city of Martinsville in December.

"We wanted it to be a place where people could come for fun, where they could just have a joyful time with their families," Martinsville On The Move member Brenda Littlejohn said while leading a park blessing prayer.