Watch now: Woodlands adventure park opens in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — Sisters Ruthie, Karsyn and Korie Cummings were already well acquainted with new The Woodlands adventure park, which their father helped build, but they still were happy to repeatedly zip down the 90-foot slide Saturday afternoon.
"It's fast!," Ruthie exclaimed after one of many trips down the slide. Karsyn chimed in, "It kind of feels like going down a water slide."
Their father, Matt, and other Woodlands volunteers with the Martinsville On The Move community group held a grand opening on Saturday at the approximately 5-acre park on Iris Lane off of East Main Street. The nonprofit group started working last year on developing the park, which was deeded to the city of Martinsville in December.
"We wanted it to be a place where people could come for fun, where they could just have a joyful time with their families," Martinsville On The Move member Brenda Littlejohn said while leading a park blessing prayer.
Littlejohn said afterward that her husband, John, had purchased this railroad-adjacent property in the mid-1980s for possible use by his family's Littlejohn Grain Inc. business, but ultimately did not need it. She said the property sat dormant until recent years, when the development of the Linn Park Amphitheater downtown sparked the idea of creating walking paths at this nearby site.
Since then, the volunteers have created a walking path loop through the Woodlands and more pathways are being planned on this hilly, leafy property.
"We are hoping we can get a mile's worth of walking paths on here," Littlejohn said.
The park's 90-foot, stainless steel slide extends down one of the hills there, and volunteers have cleared space for sledding on another hill. The site also has a wooden playground for all ages with a spiderweb netting climber and series of balance beams, including one log that rolls and another that is suspended by chains.
Littlejohn said the park's 200-foot double zip line is almost ready for use. She said Martinsville On The Move is continuing to raise funds and apply for grants as they plan for other features, such as outside musical instruments, restrooms and a pavilion.
Martinsville native Barret Von Behren and his wife, Nicole, who reside in Robinson, visited town on Saturday with their 2-year-old son, Rhett, and attended the celebration. Nicole Von Behren said they like the playground equipment at the park and the surrounding woodland.
"It's pretty, such a nice setting," she said.
Siblings Kellyanne, Sarah and Trek Wilson of Martinsville clambered over the spiderweb climber on Saturday as their father, Eric, and grandmother, Paula, watched them play.
"I love it. I like the walking trails and having outside activities for the kids. It's not just the same old playground equipment," Paula Wilson said, adding that it feels like a park that would be found in a larger town or in a state park.
Wilson said Martinsville On The Move has put a lot of time, effort and resources into developing The Woodlands, and has organized several volunteer work days there. She added of the project, "It's just been a really good community builder, too."
More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/thewoodlandsadventureforallages.