- 1.128 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00570-004; Howard Schrock and Ruth Schrock of Arthur to David Biggs and Brandy Biggs of Charleston, $5,640.
- 6844 N. County Road 2100E in Charleston; Nathaniel and Stephanie Gannaway of Effingham to Yader and Catiena Cordero of Charleston, $386,600.
- 709 Lincoln Ave. in Mattoon; Anthony and Sabrina Roley of Charleston to Dru Clifton and Cheyenne Baker of Mattoon, $72,500.
- 721 S. 29th Street in Mattoon; Stephen and Janis Walk of Mattoon to Rebeca Smith of Mattoon, $72,000.
- 912 C Street in Charleston; Nationstar Mortgage, LLC of Coppell, Texas to Dennis Drumm of Pueblo, Colo., $9,000.
- 521 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Glenn Carter of Mattoon to Marty Thomas of Mattoon, $63,000.
- 303 E. Main Street in Trilla; Jodi Ritter of Mattoon to Elijah Buchanan of Trilla, $65,000.
- 1509 2nd Street in Charleston; Bank Champaign N.A. Trustee of Trust BCT-131 of Champaign to Curtis Bodine of Pimento, Ind., $1,500,000.
- 48 Acres of Chief Road in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01881-011; Clyde Hernandez of Sullivan to Franklin Miller of Montrose, $200,000.
- 150 Clear Creek Drive in Neoga; Diane Moreton-Ellington and Wayne Ellington of Neoga to Robert and Marcia Hussong of Neoga, $350,000.
- 321 N. 16th Street in Mattoon; Ralph White, Jr. and Martha White of Neoga to Mason Peters of Mattoon, $10,000.
- 3112 N. County Road 2420E; Mark Andrew of Colorado Springs, Colo. to Randy Melton and Steven Melton of Casey, $150,000.
- Approx. 62 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #11-0-00117-000 and 11-0-00294-000; Rose Probst of Mattoon to Jeff Probst of Mattoon, $217,000.
- Approx. 68 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #03-0-00041-000; Marjorie Nolan of Oakland to Jaccob Dust of Effingham, $612,000.
- 1521 12th Street in Charleston; First Mid Wealth Management, DC Global Land Trust No. 44180170 of Mattoon to April Cash of Charleston, $55,000.
- 3397 N. County Road 2300 E in Westfield; Glenna Birch of Charleston to Sharon Suver of Westfield, $815,000.
- 4780 N. County Road 1100 E in Lerna; Tom Burritt of Humboldt to Larry Clapp of Ashmore, $11,250.
- 17 Washington Ave. in Charleston; Washington Savings Bank, Land Trust No. 116, of Mattoon to Johanna Adams of Charleston, $36,500.
- 600 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon; James Friese of Stewardson to Philip Rowe of Mattoon, $12,000.
- 124 W. Montgomery Street in Oakland; Mauri Ditzler, independent administrator, or Rosedale, Ind. to Jesse Taylor and Rebecca Taylor of Oakland, $97,850.
- 2900 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Jackee Edwards of Sullivan to Ronald Carrell of Mattoon, $80,500.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office