- 613 S. 9th Street in Mattoon; Triple T Enterprises, LLC of Mattoon to Mariann Rhodes of Mattoon, $167,000.
- 1305 Buchanan Ave. in Charleston; Elizabeth Moses of Charleston to Shirley Keigley of Charleston, $125,000.
- 2621 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Dylan and Lindsay Strong of Mattoon to Mary White of Mattoon, $122,000.
- Approx. 165 AV x 278 AV of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-04628-000; Kayleb and Amanda Burritt of Mattoon to Daniel and Kristi Paulson of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 9 Madison Ave., 811 4th Street, 909 S. 16th, 913 S. 16th, 613 Illinois Ave. in Charleston and Mattoon; William Scott, manager, Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Riley Floyd, manager, Floyd Rentals, LLC of Mattoon, $163,000.
- 1820 18th Street in Charleston; Prairie State Bank and Trust of Springfield to BCW Holdings, LLC of Sigel, $135,000.
- 1021 N. 10th Street in Mattoon; James and Diana McQueen of Interlachen, Fla. to Charles Eckley of Mattoon, $122,500.
- 3504 Willow Drive in Mattoon; Zachary and Amber Haifley of Arthur to Maria Brown of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 2517 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; David Frericks, Jr. of Rawson, Ohio to Joshua and Alicia Yeager of Mattoon, $40,000.
- 520 Wabash Unit 1 in Mattoon; Edward and Lynn Neal of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, trustee, land trust #5050, of Mattoon, $60,000.
- 15476 College Street in Charleston; Dean Pedigo and Ruth Pedigo of Charleston to Brent Albert Pedigo of Charleston, $50,000.
- 214 W. Walnut in Ashmore; Katy and Brent Payne of Moweaqua to Roganne and Robert Faicco of Silver Springs, Fla. and Ryan Fiacco, $25,000.
- 2805 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; George and Joyce Hensley Living Trust of Charleston to Brian and Jamie Worker of Mattoon, $69,900.
- 3317 Chestnut Ave. in Mattoon; Ashley Orr of Mattoon to Jack Watts and Jennifer Kay Watts of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 1500 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; David Sweet of Mattoon to Weatherfield Realty Group, LLC of Vestavia, Ala., $40,000.
- 311 N. Logan Street in Oakland; Amanda and James Adkins of Oakland to Ricky Linnabary, II and Tammy Linnabary of Oakland, $81,400.
- 905 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Juliette Markin of Mattoon to Jenny Sawyer of Mattoon, $113,000.
- 412 North 18th Street in Mattoon; Douglas and Darla Lawson of Mattoon to Teah Lawson of Mattoon, $37,000.
- 1617 Lakeland Blvd. in Mattoon; Mattoon CUSD #2 to Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education of Charleston, $450,000.
- 4183 E. County Road 250N in Mattoon; Estate of John Pruitt of Mattoon to Mason Prahl of Mattoon, $125,000.
- 10 Bryan Place in Charleston; Michael and Julie Driggers of Jennings, Fla. to Michelle Haywood of Charleston, $89,000.
- 1901 Scenic Lane in Mattoon; B. Margene Claxon aka Margene Claxon-Cutright of Fenton, Mo. to Randall Curry of Mattoon, $50,000.
- 321 DeWitt Ave. East in Mattoon; Portugal Properties, LLC of Mattoon to Central Properties and Investments, LLC of Sullivan, $450,000.
- 3308 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Sheila Record of Mattoon to Lindsey Ames of Mattoon, $90,500.
- 607 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Michael and Elizabeth Murray of Charleston to Gharu Capital, LLC of Arthur, $300,000.
- Approx. 4.50 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00559-007; Lone Elm Tree Development, LLC of Effingham to AJM, LLC of Mattoon, $720,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office