- 204 Charleston Ave. East in Mattoon; The TSK Revocable Living Trust of Los Altos, Calif. to Conroad Associates L.P. a Missouri limited partnership of Rancho Mirage, Calif., $1,470,000.
- 228 W. Vine Street in Charleston; Robert Calhoun of Charleston to Angel Homes, LLC of Effingham, $55,000.
- 5473 E. County Road 1600N in Humboldt; Omer Miller of Humboldt to Devon Schrock and Treva Schrock of Humboldt, $460,000.
- 102 McLeod Ave. of Charleston; Leland Grimes and Carol Grimes, trustees, of Charleston and Charles Fuqua, II of Sebring, Fla. to Marney Inboden of Charleston, $89,000.
- 8 Richmond Ave., 4 Richmond Ave. and 301 Logan Street in Mattoon; Shonn Hild of Mattoon to Adam Kircher of Humboldt, $100,000.
- 37 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; David and Stephanie Johanpeter of Mattoon to Cassandra Storey of Mattoon, $105,000.
- 2209 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Lock Blox Storage, LLC of Mattoon to Freedom Life Ministries of Mattoon, $12,000.
- 1316 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Steven and Phyllis Faller of Mattoon to Rewso Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $70,000.
- 938 10th Street in Charleston; Michael and Sara Youngblood of Charleston to John Michael and Kathryn Tabb of Charleston, $162,000.
- 230 3rd Street in Charleston; Larry Emberton and Vicki Emberton of Charleston to Joshua Walters and Carissa Walters of Charleston, $26,000.
- 205 N. 21st Street in Mattoon; Kathleen Spear of Mattoon to Casey Dilley of Mattoon, $65,000.
- 21930 Liberty Church Road in Charleston; Sharon Porter of Greenup to Shrader Farms, Inc. of Westfield, $350,000.
- 7 Tealwood Cove in Charleston; Christopher and Anna Lillie of Glen Ellyn to Mutombo Kabasele and Joyce Tshitnge of Charleston, $355,000.
- Approx. 41 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #08-0-00533-002; Dennis Frederick and Sandra Frederick of Fancy Gap, Va. to Anthony S. Komada trust of Charleston, $588,000.
- 63 Kingswood in Mattoon; Alexander and Maria Penn of Fond Du Lac, Wisc. to Nickolas and Emily Voltenburg of Mattoon, $315,000.
- 2520 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Donald Metcalf of Mattoon to Willhouse Rentals, LLC of Sullivan, $170,000.
- 15675 Grover Cleveland in Charleston; Shirley Ard of Valparaiso, Ind. to Mickey Huckstep and Gala Packard of Charleston, $67,000.
