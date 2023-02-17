- Approx. 115 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00321-003; Michael Lanman and Jo Denise Lanman of Charleston to Zimmer Real Estate Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $1,340,000.
- 20275 N. County Road 2225 E in Oakland; James Stewart and Jeanette Smith Stewart as trustees under the provisions of an amended and restated trust agreement known as the Smith-Stewart Trust of Big Pine Key, Fla. to Richard Weaver of Oakland, $500,000.
- 812 N. 34th Street in Mattoon; Hubert and Mary Aleshire of Mattoon to Dwayne Warner of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 909 N. 32nd Street in Mattoon; Jeremy and Alicia Miller of Charleston to Gregory and Andrea Boyer of Mattoon, $190,000.
- 3216 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Joel and Kerry Vanvoorhis of Charleston to Shelby Lawrence of Mattoon and Jahyle Johnson, $125,000.
- 2612 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Ernest and Sonya Board of Paris to Joshua and Alicia Yeager of Mattoon, $44,500.
- 800 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Anna Koester of Mattoon to Penny Thompson of Mattoon, $89,000.
- 9330 N. County Road 2000E in Ashmore; Michael Newhart of Hindsboro to Storm Rentals, LLC of Windsor, $117,000.
- 3344 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Robert and Connie Beasley of Martinsville of Richard Scott to Commerce City, Colo., $86,000.
- 5105 Lake Road in Mattoon; Amanda Medina of Arcola to Charles Jenkins, Jr. and Juanita Jenkins of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 1305 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Coles County Mental Health Association, Inc. of Mattoon to Arnold, Fides, and Elijah Agapito of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 4 Hickory Ridge in Charleston; Amanda McCullough, Ttee June O’Hair Senteney Trust of Mattoon to Wayde and Bryant Edwards of Charleston, $140,000.
- 901 N. 20th Street in Mattoon; Ashley Wagoner of Mattoon to Kevin Sternat and Mary Levy of Mattoon, $108,000.
- 302 Madison Ave. in Charleston; Charles and Susan Clifton of Ashmore to Jose Elias Navarro Fuentes of Charleston, $24,000.
- 16433 E. County Road 1400N in Charleston; Megan Przygoda of Savoy to John Robert Joseph Sly of Charleston, $65,900.
- 501 S. Oakland Road in Ashmore; Adam Wochner of Ashmore to Elizabeth and Clifford Greenwood of Ashmore, $81,500.
- 813 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; First Mid Wealth Management, trustee, land trust #44-0900-40, of Mattoon to Jovo Mejia and Estrella Godinez of Carbondale, $27,000.
- 1116 N. 11th Street in Mattoon; Dorothea Fetters of Mattoon to Donald and Heather Kemplen of Mattoon, $2,200.
- 605 W. Grant Ave. in Charleston; GM and BM Properties, LLC of Charleston to Replow, LLC of Charleston, $280,000.
- 3336 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Tyler Gordon of Humboldt to Alec Woodall of Mattoon, $80,000.
- 1617 Olive Ave. in Mattoon; Carl and Kelsa Bartels of Mattoon to Be Ro Luong of Mattoon, $68,500.
- Approx. 1.75 acres of vacant land in Janesville, PIN #11-0-01513-000 and 11-0-01525-000; Joseph and Virginia Trigg of Janesville to Cristopher and Linda Pforr of Janesville, $3,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office