- 1221 South Lawn Drive in Mattoon; Illinois Investment Properties, LLC of Belleville to Jackie Fugate of Mattoon, $18,121.
- 708 Main Street in Lerna; Ronald Schaljo and Alisa Wohltman of Lerna and John Schaljo of Bastrop to Mary Bailly of Lerna, $85,000.
- 1206 Southside Drive in Humboldt; Janis Hull n.k.a. Andres of Moore Haven, Fla. to Christopher Robinson of Humboldt, $185,000.
- 900 N. 33rd Street in Mattoon; Amy Yoder of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, trustee, land trust 5133 of Mattoon, $71,000.
- 905 S. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Amy Gonzalez of Mattoon to Lauren Henderson and Skylar Moran of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 504 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Daphne Boley of Mattoon to Debra Flores of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 7002 N. County Road 1800E in Charleston; Christie Winnett of Lauderdale, Miss. to John and Lisa Bennett of Charleston and Paul and Dinah Harrington Williams of Ashville, N.C., $579,000.
- 2204 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Kristina and Scott Sokolinski of Neoga to Wayne Adams of Arcola, $30,000.
- 813 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Amber Beals of Sullivan to Dakota and Lacie Gutierrez of Mattoon, $110,000.
- 56 Country Club Road in Mattoon; Harlan Heller of Mattoon to Donald Sweeney of Mattoon, $16,500.
- 1650-1670 University Drive in Charleston; Goo Enterprises, Inc. of Charleston to Hutchinson Properties, LLC of Charleston, $165,000.
- 825 West Lincoln Ave. in Charleston; Sandra Davis and Gerald (Jerry) Baldwin of Charleston to H&R Investment Group, LLC of Champaign, $625,000.
- 310 4th Street in Charleston; William Baldwin of Oakland to Albert Anderson, trustee, of Charleston, $38,000.
- 4258 Whetstone Road in Charleston; Steven and Mary McCaw of Havana to Patricia Poulter of Conway, Ark., $225,000.
- 940 Division Street in Charleston; James and Maure Rupp of Charleston to Amber and Johnathan Jordan of Charleston, $76,900.
- 1701 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Alva Miller and Elsie Miller of Arthur to Floyd Rentals, LLC of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, Seven Hickory Township, PIN #12-0-00160-000; Arlene Babbs living trust of Martinsville and Jacque Wiebe of Shady Shores, Texas, to River Top, LLC of Tuscola, $707,000.
- Liberty Church Road in Charleston; Janet Lang c/o Kent Lang, POA, of Bourbonnais to Rikki Lang of Charleston, $21,000.
- 7624 W. Country Club Road in Mattoon; Edward and Nancy Smith of Mattoon to Daniel and Ashley Fox of Mattoon, $220,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office