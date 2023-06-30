- 1850 Woodfall Drive in Charleston; Goo Rentals, LLC of Charleston to Adam Lawrence and Nicole Fidler-Lawrence of Charleston, $65,000.
- 117 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Amber McKenzie of Champaign to Arch Regency Properties, LLC - Series II of Mattoon, $48,000.
- 2420 Marion in Mattoon; Rhonda Nichols and Alyssa Nichols of Mattoon to Michael and Cathy Lynch of Mattoon, $95,000.
- 1442 11th Street in Charleston; Angela Jean McArthur, trustee, of Memphis, Tenn. and Lucinda Beth McArthur, trustee, of Peoria, to Martin & Bayley, Inc. of Carmi, $288,000.
- 1436 11th Street in Charleston; Tony Martin, II, of Charleston to Martin & Bayley, Inc. of Carmi, $90,000.
- 1430 11th Street in Charleston; Eastern Illinois Enterprises, LLC of Charleston to Properties of Alyiah and Drew's, LLC of Manhattan, $65,000.
- 1430 11th Street in Charleston; Properties of Alyiah and Drew's, LLC of Manhattan to Martin & Bayley, Inc. of Carmi, $95,000.
- 1108 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Julie Stefanski of Effingham to Bryan Barker of Mattoon, $80,000.
- 1617 Douglas in Charleston; Myra Lang of Charleston to James Lang of Charleston, $86,000.
- 1421 10th Street in Charleston; Stephen and Jacalyn Swango of Charleston to Martin & Bayley, Inc. of Carmi, $222,000.
- Approx. 14 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN #11-0-01137-004; GCZ Coles V, LLC of Chicago to Michael Garrity of Lerna, $1,410.
- 315 N. 35th Street in Mattoon; Charles Camfield of Mattoon to Adam and Bryanna Willaredt of Mattoon, $147,500.
- 2817 Cedar Ave. in Mattoon; Michael Fuller of Mattoon to M. Dalton Fuller and Issac Walk of Mattoon, $10,500.
- 15 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #01-0-00742-002; Coffey Family Farms, Inc. of Ashmore to John Wayne Galbreath, trustee, of Godfrey, $150,300.
- 9 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00920-002; John Wayne Galbreath, trustee, of Godfrey to Coffey Family Farms, Inc. of Ashmore, $150,300.
- 407 13th Street in Charleston; Richard and Theresa Allen of Mattoon to James Wesley and Wendy Doss of Charleston, $53,800.
- 1721 Olive Ave. in Mattoon; Ellsworth and Jennifer Mayhew of Mattoon to Colton Vacker of Mattoon, $76,000.
- 2138 Douglas Drive in Charleston; Meagan and Jake Plant of San Antonio, Texas to Marshall Nohren of Charleston, $111,400.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office