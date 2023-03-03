- 2121 Seneca Drive in Charleston; Randy Hawkins, trustee, of Rochester to Brian and Kelly Gunther of Charleston, $297,500.
- 308 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; William Hamel of Clarendon Hills to Kathleen Staton of Mattoon, $157,750.
- 1415 11th Street in Charleston; Jack Bunn of Tinley Park to Ricardo Guevara and Carmen Lagunes of Charleston, $47,000.
- 3109 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Candice Gates of Charleston to Roger Forgy and Dara-Lynn Mikula of Mattoon, $67,000.
- 3600 Oak Ave. in Mattoon; Philip Masten, executor, of Florida, to Daylan Williamson of Mattoon, $145,000.
- 1104 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Kathleen Staton of Mattoon to Zachary Dye of Mattoon, $155,000.
- 15046 E. County Road 600N in Charleston; Tony and Melissa Miller of Greenville to Timothy and Rhonda Tuthill of Charleston, $265,000.
- 4401 Country Lake Drive in Charleston; Roger Lee and Judith Easton of Fruitland Park, Fla. to Dallas and Christa Robertson of Charleston, $180,000.
- 68 Mitchell Ave. in Charleston; Lisa Auten, heir of Richard Johnson, of Charleston Kaylee Banion of Charleston, $90,000.
- 2225 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Mary Cougill of Charleston to Joshua Oakley of Charleston, $205,000.
- 928 D. Street in Charleston; Suetta Ward of Charleston to Jason Montz and Jackson Montz of Charleston, $32,000.
- 218 Van Buren Ave. in Charleston; Ruth Straith estate of Charleston to Teresa Bradley of Paris, $32,000.
- 2304 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; C. Michael and Elizabeth Greenwood of Ashmore to Chelsea Allen-Labaume of Mattoon, $79,500.
- 616 6th Street in Charleston; Terry Roy and Carol Roy of Charleston to Charles Faw of Charleston, $40,000.
- 616 6th Street in Charleston; Charles Faw of Charleston to Coles County, $40,000.
- 2215 University Drive in Charleston; Albert and Kaitlyn Adkins of Charleston to Tyler and Sova Green of Charleston, $154,900.
- 2020 Stoner Drive West in Charleston; James and Mary Shepherd of Frankfort to Megan Johnson and Jason Cassiday of Charleston, $89,500.
- 508 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Jeffrey Jenkins of Champaign to Jordan Cuervo of Mattoon, $86,500.
- 2909 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Kimberly Wakefield of Charleston to Tarin Plummer and Brittany Plummer of Mattoon, $63,000.
- 310 Cemetary Road in Oakland; Jeremy Gunter of Oakland to Amanda Gunter of Oakland, $100,000.
- Approx. 26 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01603-003; Baloo Enterprises of Urbana to John Keller and Jane Keller of Humboldt, $439,110.
- Approx. 42 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01603-003 and PIN #04-1-01603-005; Baloo Enterprises, LLC of Urbana to Wesley Keller of Humboldt, $714,850.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office