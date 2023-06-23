- Approx. 9 acres of farmland, plus pond, adjoining 6199 N County Road 2100E in Charleston; Dane Logsdon of Charleston to J. Merrill Bland of Charleston, $63,863.
- Approx. 75 acres of farmland in Westfield, PIN #05-0-01842-000; Mark Andrew, et al, of Colorado Springs, Colo. to B. McVey, LLC, of Casey, $1,235,751.
- 607 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Trevor and Lisa Doughty of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $90,000.
- 2812 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Jerry and Sharon Mayhall of Lerna to Derold Doughty and Kaylee Gay of Mattoon, $85,000.
- 603 N. Walnut Street in Oakland; Lisa Wright of Petersburg to William Hanahan and Kathy Desimone of Willow Springs, $45,500.
- 3001 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Michael Wayne and Leah Michelle Shoot of Mattoon to Misty Edwards of Mattoon, $155,000.
- 600 DeWitt Avenue in Mattoon; Philip Rowe of Mattoon to JK Gordon Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $48,000.
- 13 Western Ave. Heights in Mattoon; Carol Armstrong in Mattoon to Michael Shoot and Leah Shoot of Mattoon, $233,500.
- 6 Greenbriar Garden in Mattoon; Malcolm and Carol O’Neill of Mattoon to Beverly Von Behrens of Mattoon, $193,000.
- 313 3rd Street in Lerna; James Fields of Newton to Michael and Sheri Berg of Lerna, $115,000.
- 3325 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; You and Me 2022, LLC of Effingham to Alyssa Pilcher of Mattoon, $93,000.
- 2729 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Joseph Ostiguy of Ferndale, Wash. to Washington Savings Bank, land trust 5133, of Mattoon, $7,500.
- 411 Stanley Ave. in Mattoon; Philip and Cristy Rowe of Mattoon to JK Gordon Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $38,000.
- 327 Vine Ave. in Charleston; Victor Hargis, Sr. and Victor Hargis, Jr. in Charleston to Liridon Ilazi in Charleston, $20,000.
- 1505 1st Street in Charleston; Stephen and Donna Witmer of Charleston to Darin Bowers and Kerry Janesky of Tuscola, $130,000.
- 909 3rd Street in Charleston; Michael Hansen of Spring, Texas and Ellen Hansen of Montgomery, Texas to Jennifer Lee Schiavone of Charleston, $126,500.
- 1706 Douglas in Charleston; Ross and Kristen Hutchinson of Charleston to Kendra Warren of Charleston, $185,000.
- Approx. 21 acres of farmland in Charleston; Charles Garner of Pleasanton, Calif. to Diana Kuper of Clinton, Tenn., $22,435.
- 109 S. Walnut Street in Oakland; Dorothy Trapani of Oakland to Michael Cass of Oakland, $10,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office