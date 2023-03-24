- 35 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 600 E and CR 1700 N; PIN #04-0-01608-000, Kyle Seaman, deceased, of Windsor to STB, LLC of Mattoon, $147,500.
- 35 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 600 E and CR 1700 N; PIN #04-0-01608-000, Lucas Seaman, trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust of Humboldt to STB, LLC of Mattoon, $147,500.
- 35 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 600 E and CR 1700 N; PIN #04-0-01608-000, Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon to STB, LLC of Mattoon, $295,000.
- 77.88 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 700E and CR 1700N; PIN #04-0-01636-001; Lori Lesko, as executor of the estate of Kyle Thomas Seaman, deceased, of Windsor to Lawrence Land Holdings, LLC of Nashville, Tenn., $618,750.
- 76.88 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 700E and CR 1700N; PIN #04-0-01636-001; Lucas Seaman, Trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust, of Humboldt to Lawrence Land Holdings, LLC of Nashville, Tenn. $618,750.
- 76.88 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along CR 700E and CR 1700N; PIN #04-0-01636-001; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon, to Lawrence Land Holdings, of Nashville, Tenn., $1,237,500.
- 27.79 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along County Highway 16 and CR 1530N; PIN #04-0-00176-000; Lori Lesko, executor of the Estate of Kyle Thomas Seaman, deceased, of Windsor to Kirk Seaman of Mattoon, $68,750.
- 27.79 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along County Highway 16 and CR 1530N; Lucas Seaman, trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman testamentary trust of Humboldt, to Kirk Seaman of Mattoon, PIN #04-0-00176-000; $68,750.
- 27.79 acres of farmland in Humboldt, along County Highway 16 and CR 1530N; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon to Kirk Seaman of Mattoon, $137,500.
- 69.43 acres of farmland along CR 1700N in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01608-000; Kyle Thomas Seaman, deceased, of Windsor to High Tide Land, LLC of Mattoon, $300,000.
- 69.43 acres of farmland along CR 1700N in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01608-000; Lucas Seaman, trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust of Humboldt to High Tide Land, LLC of Mattoon, $300,000.
- 69.43 acres of farmland along CR 1700N in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01608-000; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon to High Tide Land LLC of Mattoon, $600,000.
- 40 acres of farmland along CR 700 E and CR 1530 N in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-00178-000; Lori Lesko, executor of the estate of Kyle Thomas Seaman, deceased, of Windsor to Jeffrey and Aimee Boswell of Mattoon, $151,250.
- 40 acres of farmland along CR 700 E and CR 1530 N in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-00178-000; Lucas Seaman, trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman testamentary trust, of Humboldt to Jeffrey and Aimee Boswell of Mattoon, $151,250.
- 40 acres of farmland along CR 700 E and CR 1530 N in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-00178-000; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon to Jeffrey and Aimee Boswell of Mattoon, $302,500.
- 79 acres of farmland along CR 700 E and CR 1480 N, PIN #04-0-00274-000; Lori Lesko, executor of the estate of Kyle Thomas Seaman, deceased, of Windsor, to John Haney of Humboldt, $341,250.
- 79 acres of farmland along CR 700 E and CR 1480 N, PIN #04-0-00274-000; Lucas Seaman, Trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust of Humboldt to John Haney of Humboldt, $341,250.
- 79 acres of farmland along CR 700 E and CR 1480 N, PIN #04-0-00274-000; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon to John Haney of Humboldt, $682,500.
- 31.82 acres of farmland along CR 800E in Humboldt, PIN # 04-0-00905-000; Lori Lesko, executor of the estate of Kyle Thomas Seaman, deceased, of Windsor to Holly Adams, trustee of the Adam Legacy Farm Trust of Mattoon, $137,500.
- 31.82 acres of farmland along CR 800E in Humboldt, PIN # 04-0-00905-000; Lucas Seaman, trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust of Humboldt to Holly Adams, trustee of the Adam Legacy Farm Trust of Mattoon, $137,500.
- 31.82 acres of farmland along CR 800E in Humboldt, PIN # 04-0-00905-000; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove and Kirk Seaman of Mattoon to Holly Adams, trustee of the Adams Legacy Farm Trust of Mattoon, $275,000.
- 80 acres of farmland along CR 800E in Humboldt, PIN # 04-0-00638-000; Lucas Seaman, trustee of the Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust of Humboldt to Kirk Seaman of Mattoon, $1,280,000.
- 705 S 15th Street in Mattoon; Matthew and Joan Pryor of Laughlin, Nev. to Jerome and Mary Rider of Mattoon, $90,000.
- 3247 Riverside Drive in Humboldt; Stephen Sanders Estate by Cherry Wishland of Mattoon to Kassie Reed of Mattoon, $10,000.
- 1604 Frostwood Lane in Mattoon; Michael and Patricia Tomlinson of South Haven, Minn. to Leann Brackney of Mattoon, $138,000.
- 2912 Oak Ave. in Mattoon; Rondall and Kathleen Good of Charleston to Kayleigh Harrington and Patrick Bayless of Mattoon, $145,000.
- 112 West Oak Street in Mattoon; RAM Enterprises, LP of Charleston to Travis and Briana Phipps of Ashmore, $114,000.
- 612 N. Division Street in Charleston; Steven Evans of Troy, Ohio to Victor Evans and Connie Evans of Charleston, $68,000.
- 21480 Liberty Church Road in Charleston; Janet Lank, c/o Kent Lang POA over Janet Lang of Bourbonnais to Rikki Land of Charleston, $97,000.
- 24915 Johnson Drive in Oakland; Carma Gomez, Ind. Administrator of Palo Alto, Calif. to Zen Investors, LLC of Fargo, N.D., $77,000.
- 5911 N. County Road 1200 E in Charleston; Marcel and Anne Youakim of Mattoon to Sierra Coartney of Charleston. $327,250.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office