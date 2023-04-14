- 3121 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Drem, LLC of Mattoon to Nicole Jones of Mattoon, $148,000.
- 9 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; Evan Courtney of Mattoon to Edward Smith of Mattoon, $135,000.
- 820 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; George and Vickey Hostetter of Mustang, Okla. to Jacob and Courtney Scoles of Mattoon, $46,000.
- 102 W. Polk Ave. in Charleston; Dane and Elizabeth Greene of Springfield to William and Brenda Reardon of Charleston, $137,500.
- 111 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Alisha Workman of Charleston to Braden Drake of Charleston, $55,000.
- 4320 Western Ave. in Mattoon; First Mid Wealth Management Co., trustee, of Mattoon to Jacqueline Brown of Mattoon, $42,876.
- 1108 N. 11th Street in Mattoon; Dorothea Fetters of Mattoon to Jon-Michael Winans of Mattoon, $2,000.
- 10758 E. County Road 050N in Lerna; Hank Bauer and Cynthia Bauer, co-trustees of the Hank and Cynthia Bauer Declaration of Trust, of Windsor to Travis and Jennifer Janes of Lerna, $92,000.
- 909 4th Street in Charleston; Sean Neal-Lunsford of Charleston to Gideon and Andrea Banton of Charleston, $90,000.
- 1408 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Gloria Evans of Mattoon to David and Jennifer Vance of Mattoon, $98,900.
- 1008 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Sopris View Holdings, LLC, of Carbondale, Colo. to Russell Jabs of Mattoon, $5,000.
- 1112 N. 10th Street in Mattoon; JM II Series 6 Mattoon Rentals of Mattoon to Patrick White and Mary White of Mattoon, $68,500.
- 1326 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Todd and Trudy Waddell of Eugene, Ore. to Jonathan Williams of Taylorsville, Utah, $61,200.
- 301 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Carol Hopkins of Mattoon to Jovani Barajas of Mattoon, $225,000.
- 620 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; First Mid Wealth Management Company in Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank in Mattoon, $25,000.
- Approx. 31 acres of farmland along CR 600E and 1700N in Humboldt; Lucas Seaman as trustee of Kelly Todd Seaman Testamentary Trust, of Humboldt to Homer and Sovilla Miller of Arthur, $271,796.
- Approx. 31 acres of farmland along CR 600E and 1700N in Humboldt; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove to Homer and Sovilla Miller of Arthur, $271,796.
- Approx. 96 acres for farmland, conservation reserve timber along CR 2000E in Charleston; Benjamin Helmuth, Jr., under the Benjamin Helmuth, Jr. living trust, of Arcola to Charles Cox and Danyll Cox, trustees of Charles Cox living trust, of Hindsboro, $675,430.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland along CR 600E in Humboldt; Craig Seaman of Sugar Grove to Jamison and Cheyanne Miller of Arcola, $350,705.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office