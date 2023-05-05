- 25 acres of farmland, 1600 N. County Road 300E in Humboldt; Willis Miller and Katie Miller of Arthur to Brian Petersheim and Rose Petersheim of Arcola, $450,000.
- 1412 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Nancy Rardin of Mattoon to Lindsay Spitz of Mattoon, $65,000.
- 19374 County Highway 2 in Charleston; Keith Morgan of Charleston to Steven Green and Tina Green, trustees of Green Family Living Trust, of Charleston, $120,000.
- 807 C Street in Charleston; Ladonna Douglas of Haubstadt, Ind. to Cari Emberton of Charleston, $109,000.
- 633 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Sarah Szachnitowski of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC, Series 1, of Mattoon, $49,688.
- 1616 Westgate Lane in Mattoon; Mathew and Jenna Dallas of Mattoon to John Myers of Mattoon, $210,000.
- 3413 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; John Myers of Mattoon to Debby and Steven Lebo of Mattoon, $159,000.
- 18251 E. County Road 750N in Charleston; Scott Todd of Ellensburg, Wa. to Mallory Light of Charleston, $280,000.
- 947 4th Street in Charleston; Goo Enterprises, Inc. of Charleston to Sandlot Properties of IL, LLC of Charleston, $550,000.
- 1619 11th Street in Charleston; J-M Rentals, LLC of Charleston to Donald and Brittany Carpenter of Charleston, $110,000.
- 2213 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Scott Floyd of Mattoon to Be Ro Luong of Mattoon, $33,000.
- 614 4th Street in Charleston; Adam Lauwers of Tuscola to Ashley Weyls and Christine Montgomery of Charleston, $65,000.
- 2717 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Janice Carter of Norfolk, Neb. to Andrea Santos of Mattoon, $114,000.
- 26750 State Highway 133 in Oakland; Boyd Turnbow and Karen Turnbow of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. to Glenn Richard Smith, III and Margaret Smith of Oakland, $129,000.
- 1021 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Clifford and Rose Nale of Blue Springs, Mo. to Luke Stodden of Mattoon, $67,800.
- 27 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #07-1-00675-000; Duane Moore of Jonseboro, Ark., Rena Rinker of Gulfport, Miss. and Elsie Stewart of Godfrey to First Mid Wealth Management Company of Mattoon, $229,500.
- 11297 U.S. Highway 45; David Dent and Teresa Turner of Mattoon to Jennifer Taylor and Levi Brohez of Mattoon; $185,000.
- 309 E. Charleston Road in Ashmore; New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-2 of Coppell, Texas to Anastasia 1031 Capital LLC of Bellmore, N.Y., $7,300.
- 812 N. 21st Street in Mattoon; Brian Cizek and April Cizek of Greenup to Jerod Johnson of Mattoon, $54,000.
- 520 Ashby Drive in Charleston; Richard Jack of Mokena and Tracie Trubey of San Leandro, Calif. to James and Kristen Fortado of Charleston, $120,000.
- Approx. .65 acres of farmland in Humboldt, adjoining 16496 N. County Road 300E; Edgar Petersheim, trustee of the Edgar Petersheim Declaration of Trust, of Humboldt, and Mary Petersheim, Trustee of the Mary Petersheim declaration of trust of Humboldt, to Jesse and Amanda Mast of Humboldt, $45,000.
- 641 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Rewso Properties, LLC of Mattoon to Wesley Mefford of Mattoon, $40,500.
- 2900 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Amanda Godinez of Mattoon to Fred Posten of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 1107 Madison Ave. in Charleston; David Helmuth of Charleston to Be Ro Luong of Mattoon, $40,000.
- 912 S. 19th Street in Mattoon; Swearingen Rentals LLC of Neoga to Be Ro Luong of Mattoon, $32,000.
- 40 Madison Ave. in Charleston; William and Leona Scott Toledo to Buchar Properties LLC of Naperville, $22,000.
