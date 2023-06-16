- 7945 Berea Lane in Charleston; Kenny and Whitney Bower of Charleston to Nathan and Christa Schrock of Charleston, $465,000.
- 20715 E. County Road 1800N in Oakland; Richard Bontrager and Charlene Bontrager of Tuscola to Mark and Sandra Ashmore of Oakland, $240,000.
- 1033 W. Polk Ave. in Charleston; Adam and Hannah Lawson of Charleston to Chase Dunne of Charleston, $100,500.
- 1409 10th Street in Charleston; GOO Enterprises, Inc. of Charleston to Sandlot Properties of Illinois, LLC of Charleston, $205,000.
- 10970 N. County Road 2570E in Ashmore; Blaine and Jean Smitley of Charleston to Eric and Hayley Almburg of Kansas, $125,000.
- 9.63 acres of land on Old State Road, PIN #06-0-00751-000; Elizabeth Jensen of Mattoon to Daniel and Kristi Paulson of Mattoon, $150,000.
- 1716 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, Land Trust #134, of Mattoon to Jennifer Hall of Mattoon, $5,000.
- 217 Silver Street in Oakland; Mark Ashmore and Sandra Ashmore of Oakland to James Wilson and Bethany Wilson of Oakland, $5,000.
- 701 North 23rd Street in Mattoon; Janet Davis, executor of John Albert Speer estate, of Streator to Bret Meadows and Norma Meadows of Gays, $49,300.
- 727 North 20th Street in Mattoon; Janet Davis, executor of John Albert Speer estate of Streator to Joey Ealy and Lisa Ealy of Mattoon, $25,000.
- 1309 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Joseph Owen of Toledo to Nicholas Lueck of Mattoon, $142,500.
- 14835 Cooks Mills Road in Humboldt; Mike and Evangeline Dumot Cutright of Santa, Philippines to David and Melissa Shain of Sullivan, $40,000.
- 3209 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Donald McDowell of Toledo to James and Rachel Conroy of Mattoon, $95,000.
- 317 DeWitt Avenue East in Mattoon; City of Mattoon to Portugal Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $2,500.
- .212 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00662-000; Portugal Properties, LLC of Mattoon to Central Properties and Investments, Inc. of Sullivan, $5,000.
- 40 acres of land in Charleston, PIN #01-0-00070-000; John and Carol Yoder, trustees, of Townville, Pa. to Matthew Glazik, Steven Glazik and Alexander Glazik of Paxton, $250,000.
- 908 Fuller Drive in Charleston; Jesse Pointer and Ashton Pointer of Greenup to Bradley McElravy, Heather McElravy, Macey McElravy and Mya McElravy of Lerna, $122,500.
- 306 W. Maple in Ashmore; Allwegot Investment Properties, Inc. of Ashmore to Walter Burkybile of Casey, $113,000.
- 704 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, Trust #5050, of Mattoon to Bruce Runner of Shelbyville, $28,000.
- 2809 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Connie Lebeau of Weslaco, Texas to Aharon Croy of Mattoon, $125,000.
- Approx. 5.50 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #03-0-01289-003; Joseph Schrock and Treva Schrock of Arthur to David Gingerich and Marilyn Gingerich of Arthur, $81,500.
- 20 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #03-0-01289-002; First Community Bank of Moultrie County Trust No. 781 of Sullivan to David Gingerich and Marilyn Gingerich of Arthur, $206,500.
- 160 acres of farmland in Mattoon; PIN #09-0-00796-000; Eric Barron of Livermore, Calif. to Dwayne Jess of Arthur, Jennifer Barron of Livermore, Calif., Alex Barron of Redwood City, Calif., Sarah Barron of Redwood City, Calif., Peggy Barron of San Carlos, Calif., Caron McCarthy-Skelley of Mattoon, Leslie Sharp of Pagosa Springs, Colo., William Lewis of San Diego, Calif., and James Lewis of San Diego, Calif., $2,096,000.
- 24 St. Andrews Place in Mattoon; Beverly Von Behrens Living Trust of Mattoon to John and Kalyn Kauffman of Mattoon, $254,900.
- 917 N. 28th Street in Mattoon; Denene King of Mattoon to Alan Callahan and Nancy Callahan of Mattoon, $76,000.
- Approx. 8 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01906-001; Mediacom Illinois, LLC, of Chester, N.Y. to City of Charleston - A Municipal Corporation, $34,000.
- 15950 N. County Road 000E in Arthur; Kaitlyn Daugherty, Independent Executor, of Fairfield, Iowa, to Jeronimo Cruz and Pamela Pena Martin of Champaign, $69,000.
- 817 N. 33rd Street in Mattoon; John Raymond Adams, Jr. of Pocatello, Idaho to Mildred Smith of Mattoon, $75,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office