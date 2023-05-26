- 14969 Plainview Road in Charleston; Michael Evans of Humboldt to Todd Reardon of Charleston, $65,000.
- 308 Stanley Ave. in Mattoon; Deborah Dunn of Miramar Beach, Fla. to Matthew Clarkson of Mattoon, $95,000.
- 1006 Davis Drive in Charleston; Luke Ungrund of Effingham to Arch Regency Properties LLC of Mattoon, $57,200.
- 2817 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; William Boyle, Jr. and Susan Boyle of Mattoon to David and Marie Workman of Mattoon, $52,700.
- 3020 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Troy Kilpatrick of Del Rio, Tenn. to Robert Gordon of Mattoon, $160,000.
- 1105 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Roberto Flores of Converse, Texas to Matthew Reed of Tuscola, $30,000.
- 7 Dogwood Lane in Mattoon; Jason and Alisa Taylor of Dandridge, Tenn. to Curtis and Myka Shinn of Mattoon, $235,000.
- 609 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Dannie Gordon of Mattoon to Midwest Storage, LLC of Charleston, $35,000.
- Approx. 63 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN# 11-0-00838-000; 11-0-00823-000; and part of 11-0-00841-001; Martha Best, et al. of Lerna to James and Janice Barger of Lerna, $200,000.
- 14 Railroad Ave. in Charleston; Diana Gordon and David Carr of Mattoon to Linda Pedigo of Charleston, $54,000.
- 632 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; Michael Huckstead, trustee, of Mattoon to Ioannis and Amanda Karkatzounis of Bloomington, $67,500.
- Approx. 5 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00505-000; Terrie Eline Swords Cowsert of Rome, Ga. to Tony Johnson of Charleston, $6,000.
- 1028 9th Street in Charleston; Roger Cunningham and Kimallyn Carmack of Charleston to Ascolani Flooring and Stairs, LLC of Palos Hills, $58,500.
- 43 Circle Drive in Charleston; Jacqueline James of Charleston to Abigail Schmitz of Charleston, $149,000.
- 840 3rd Street in Charleston; John and Lisa Bennett of Charleston to Daniel Kemper, II of Charleston, $214,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office