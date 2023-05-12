- 27 Madison Ave. in Charleston; William and Leona Scott of Toledo to Buchar Properties, LLC of Naperville, $23,000.
- 704 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Washington Savings Bank, trustee, land trust #5050, of Mattoon, $10,000.
- 601 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; 601-605 MAC, LLC of Newport, R.I. to Johnsen Holdings, LLC of Jacksonville, N.C., $531,500.
- Vacant land, 282 x 613, in Mattoon, PIN #07-2-15836-000; Goldenoak, Ltd. of Effingham to Jeremy Yost of Charleston, $40,000.
- 413 N. 34th Street in Mattoon; Sean Lang of Arcola to Robert Eakle of Mattoon, $135,000.
- 2901 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trust #5133, of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, trust #5138, of Mattoon, $220,000.
- 824 Hawthorne Drive in Charleston; Melody Wollan of Mahomet to Serena Hempen of Charleston, $230,000.
- 30 acres of farmland, 2885 E. County Road 1700N in Arcola; John Edward Schrock and Barbara Sue Schrock of Toston, Mt. to Lamar Miller and Mary Miller of Arcola, $360,000.
- 2885 E. County Road 1700N in Arcola; John Edward Schrock and Barbara Sue Schrock of Toston, Mt. to Lamar Miller and Mary Miller of Arcola, $340,000.
- 670 18th Street in Charleston; Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. n.k.a. Hope of East Central Illinois, NFP, of Charleston to Daniel Cowman and Robin Cowman of Charleston, $96,000.
- 1520 2nd Street in Charleston; J-M Rentals, LLC of Charleston to Rajashekar Reddy Palle of Indian Land, S.C., $106,820.
- 421 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; DBA Real Estate, LLC of Mattoon to Brian and Jamie Worker of Mattoon, $53,000.
- 813 N. 13th Street in Mattoon; Diana Steele of Mattoon to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings, Inc. of Mattoon, $2,100.
- 886 10th Street in Charleston; Brian and Erin Carlin of Clarksville, Tenn. to Julia Ehret of Charleston, $110,000.
- 1501 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Diana Steele of Mattoon to North Creek Investments and Real Estate Holdings, Inc. of Mattoon, $10,700.
- 10 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #05-0-01426-000; M&B Litteken, LLC of Charleston to Christos Farms, LLC of Charleston, $626,450.
- 318 VanBuren Ave. in Charleston; Westley Wright and Tina Wright of Charleston to Kent Shipley and Raynel Shipley, $72,000.
- Approx. 17 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00494-008; Randall Shafer and Patty Higginbotham of Paris to W. Furry Farms, LLC of Charleston, $786,213.
- 35 acres of farmland in Kansas, PIN #01-0-01854-000; James Saxton of Lake Worth, Fla. to John Saxton, et al, of Kansas, $49,000.
- 1801 Grant Ave. in Mattoon; DG Enterprises, LLC - XProp, LLC of New Lenox to Lawrence Wilson and Connie Wilson of Mattoon, $24,000.
